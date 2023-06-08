"He said he was a fan of me" - Xavi details meeting Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich amid Barcelona transfer links

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed talks he held with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich as speculation grows over a potential move to Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants are searching for a new midfielder this summer following Sergio Busquets' departure. The Spaniard has decided to leave the La Liga giants when his contract expires at the end of June.

Kimmich has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Blaugrana. Xavi has admitted that Barcelona could hold talks with Bayern for the midfielder. The Spanish coach has now commented further on a potential move for the German to Camp Nou by detailing talks he held with the player in Qatar. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I talked to him in Qatar, we met at an event and he said he was a fan of me. “Barça move? He is under contract with Bayern so it depends on him — look at Lewy for example, he wanted to come."

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract with Bayern and is valued at €80 million. The German has been a mainstay in the Bavarians' side since arriving at the Allianz Arena in 2015. He scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 47 games across competitions this season.

Barcelona have recently done business with the Bundesliga champions when they lured Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou last summer. Der FCB were eager to keep hold of the legendary striker but the Catalan giants eventually got their man as he pushed for the move.

Barcelona boss Xavi tips Ronald Araujo to become future captain at Camp Nou

Ronald Araujo is tipped to become a future Barca skipper.

Barcelona manager Xavi has talked up Ronald Araujo's credentials to become a captain of the Blaugrana in the future. He stated (via Diario Sport):

“Sooner or later he is going to be captain of Barcelona. He is a natural leader. He takes it inside. I have already told him that he has to be captain.”

Araujo was vital for Barca this season, featuring 31 times across competitions, helping his side keep 18 clean sheets. He also chipped in with three goal contributions and was a standout performer as Xavi's side won the La Liga title.

The Uruguayan defender signed a new four-year deal with the Catalan giants last April. He is now tied to the Blaugrana until 2026 and Xavi clearly feels he is a future Barca skipper in waiting.

