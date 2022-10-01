“He was there to save our backs again” – Joel Matip admits Liverpool are relying too much on one player after 3-3 draw against Brighton

Liverpool defender Joel Matip admitted that the Reds are relying too much on Alisson Becker to get them out of tricky situations. This came after their 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on October 1.

The hosts trailed the Seagulls after a quick-fire double from Leandro Trossard within 17 minutes from the kick-off at Anfield. Sandwiched between the two Brighton goals were two good saves from Alisson. The first came in the 10th minute from Danny Welbeck and the other came three minutes later from a shot by Trossard.

Roberto Firmino spearheaded Liverpool's comeback, scoring in the 33rd minute and then nine minutes after the half-time break. Adam Webster's own goal just a few minutes after the hour-mark meant that the Reds were on their way to just their third league win of the season.

However, Brighton and Trossard had other plans. The winger completed his hat-trick just seven minutes from regulation time and handed the Reds a blow they could not recover from.

A few minutes before the equalizer, Alisson made another big save from a Welbeck header.

Speaking after the game, Matip, who started alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defense, highlighted how often Alisson is called into action.

He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"It’s great, even in not a good game for us, he [Roberto Firmino] scores. That’s brilliant. He [Alisson] was there to save our backs again and hopefully he does not have as many saves to make in the future. I don’t care who is coming, we just have to step up and do better."

The Brazil international was vital in Liverpool's 2-1 league win against Newcastle United on August 31. He also played a big part in their UEFA Champions League victory against Ajax via the same scoreline two weeks later.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne 3 weeks on and the midfield is being completrly walked over again. But for Alisson this would be a serious mess already. 3 weeks on and the midfield is being completrly walked over again. But for Alisson this would be a serious mess already.

Two big Premier League tests await Liverpool in the form of Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool do not look like title contenders by the way they have started the season. With just 10 points from seven league games so far, they are in ninth position in the table.

The Reds take on Rangers on October 4 in the Champions League. They then have the daunting task of taking on an in-form Arsenal side at the Emirates five days later. The Gunners cemented their spot at the top of the table after a 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (October 1).

The Merseysiders face Rangers again on October 12, before taking on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Anfield four days later. The Reds faithful would expect their team to beat the Scottish side on both occasions.

However, failure to beat Arsenal and City would seriously raise the pressure on manager Jurgen Klopp and perhaps be a massive blow to their title credentials.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes