“He saved the team” - Xavi salutes Barcelona star for ‘extreme effort’ after 4-2 win against Valencia

Barcelona manager Xavi praised star midfielder Pedri for his 'extreme effort' in the Catalans' 4-2 win against Valencia in La Liga.

Barca scored the opener in the 22nd minute when 20-year-old Fermin Lopez headed in a cross from Raphinha on the left wing. However, a horrendous error from keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen allowed Valencia to equalize.

Ronald Araujo then gave away a penalty with a mistimed challenge, with Pepelu duly converting to give Valencia the advantage going into half-time. Minutes before the whistle, however, keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili handled the ball outside the box, getting sent off for the foul play.

Barcelona then turned up the heat against a 10-man Valencia in the second half, with star striker Robert Lewandowski netting a hattrick (49', 82', 90+3') to complete the comeback.

Pedri started the game on the bench, but was substituted in the 73rd minute, not only to help Barcelona complete the comeback but also to hold onto the lead.

He did just that, displaying impressive defensive tenacity and determination. In the 75th minute, just moments after coming on, he made a last-ditch goal-saving tackle to deny Diego Lopez, who was clear through on goal.

Impressed by his efforts, Xavi lavished praise on Pedri, who has been suffering from nagging injury issues throughout the season. He told reporters:

"Pedri’s defensive action to save the goal is proof that he’s fine physically. It’s an extreme effort, running back like that when he had just came on. He saved the team. He’s back, that’s the final proof of it."

Barcelona suffer setback in pursuit of highly rated on-loan PSG superstar midfielder

In an attempt to revamp their midfield in the summer, La Liga giants Barcelona have been linked with a move for on-loan Paris Saint-Germain star Xavi Simons.

Simons was a member of La Masia, Barca's famed youth academy, before moving to PSG's youth academy on a free transfer in 2019.

The attacking midfielder, who is on loan at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, has been in top form over the last two seasons. Last season, he was on loan at Eredivisie side PSV, bagging 21 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across all competitions.

This season, he has netted nine times and added 15 assists in 41 games for Leipzig. His incredible consistency has earned interest from Europe's top clubs, including Barca.

Due to their financial issues, the Blaugrana are only interested in making a loan move for Simons at the moment, according to Jose Alvarez Haya of El Chiringuito. According to this report, the Dutchman is also interested in joining the Catalans.

However, it is being reported by Ben Jacobs that PSG are considering just two options for Simons' future at the club. They will either make him part of their first-team squad or extend his loan spell at Leipzig, with the latter option looking more likely.

Jacobs adds that it will take an exceptional offer for PSG to part ways with their young superstar. Given that Barcelona have not balanced their sheets yet, a move to the Camp Nou seems highly unlikely for Simons this summer.