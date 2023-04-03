“He doesn't score a lot of goals or give a lot of assists” – Xavi Simons snubs Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as he names best player he played with

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons made a very surprising decision by snubbing superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe when asked who was the best player he played with at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Marco Veratti.

Simons was a part of the PSG squad for two years from the 2020-21 season to 2021-22. Even though the 19-year-old struggled to break into the starting XI, making only 11 appearances, he evolved his game and regularly trained with the likes of Messi, Mbappe, and the rest of the PSG squad.

He spoke to AD (via 10sport) on April 2, explaining why he chose Veratti ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe:

“I am often asked: who is the best player I have played with in Paris? So I can answer: Messi or Mbappé, but everyone already knows how good they are, and Marco Verratti, a lot of people don't. Verratti is my favorite player. He doesn't score a lot of goals or give a lot of assists, but he's so important.

He added:

"In Barcelona, it has already been stressed during the training of young people that it is not enough to just watch who scores the goals. They said: watch out for Xavi, Iniesta, Dani Alves. What they all do for the team. This is how I see football. And that's how I play myself."

Xavi Simons won the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France during his time at PSG alongside Messi and Mbappe before making the move to PSV before the 2022-23 season for more game time.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe struggle as PSG loses second game in a row

The scrutiny on PSG manager Christophe Galtier intensified after the reigning Ligue 1 champion lost their second home game in a row after 0-1 defeat against ninth-placed Lyon on Sunday, April 2.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe offered little to nothing upfront. They failed to convert their early chances into goals and were unable to create much towards the end of the game.

Mbappe only created one chance in the entire game and had an xG of 0.36. The French superstar also missed a big chance to put his side ahead. Argentinian megastar Messi had an xG of just 0.14 and only managed to make two shots in the entire game.

Alexander Lacazette missed a penalty to put Lyon ahead before half-time, however the away side took the lead in the second-half thanks to a Bradley Barcola goal.

Although PSG are still the league leaders with 66 points, the title race is on again with Lens and Marseille just six points behind them.

Poll : 0 votes