“He was sleepy, he didn’t want to train” - Patrice Evra names worst player in Manchester United training 

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has named Carlos Tevez as the worst player in training during his time at Old Trafford. The Frenchman shared the pitch with the Argentinean 110 times, first for the Red Devils and later at Juventus.
Tevez spearheaded West Ham United's last gasp escape from relegation in the 2006/07 campaign, scoring in the 1-0 win against Manchester United in the final game. The Red Devils wasted no time in laping him up on a reported two-year loan deal that summer.
At Old Trafford, Tevez forged a fast and fluid front three alongside Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. The trio enjoyed tremendous success together, winning two league titles, and one Champions League, among others.
Tevez registered 34 goals and 14 assists from 99 games for Manchester United during his stay. While his work ethic on the pitch was an example for the rest of the squad, Evra insists that the Argentinean simply didn't want to train.
However, speaking on SDS as cited by TBR Football, Evra acknowledged that Tevez would 'run for everyone' on matchdays.
“The worst trainer was Carlos Tevez, he was sleepy, he didn’t want to train, but on the weekend he would run for everyone,” said Evra.
Carlos Tevez left the Red Devils in the summer of 2009 to join Manchester City.
Are Inter Milan eyeing a Manchester United striker this summer?
Inter Milan are planning to take Joshua Zirkzee back to the Serie A this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Dutch forward was a rage for Bologna last season, registering 12 goals and seven assits from 37 games.
His form prompted Manchester United to move quickly for the player this summer. The Red Devils reportedly paid the Emilia-Romagna club £36.5m for Zirkzee last summer, hoping that the player could revive their faltering attack.
However, the 23-year-old has been a disappointment at Old Trafford so far. Zirkzee has registered just seven goals from 48 games so far, adding to speculation regarding his future ahead of the summer.
Inter Milan are now offering him an escape route from Manchester United. The Serie A giants are looking for an alternative to Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram this year.
The Nerazzurri have apparently set their sights on Zirkzee and are prioritizing a move this summer. The Dutchman is under contract until 2029, but the Italian side are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy.