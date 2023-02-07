“He could suit Chelsea” – Pundit offers interesting verdict on Arsenal-linked attacker

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison believes Arsenal target and Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen will suit Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has scored 16 goals in 17 games in Serie A this season. He is a major reason behind Napoli's 13-point lead at the top of the league table.

If the Naples-based giants don't slip up, they are destined to win the Scudetto after a three-decade wait. But they could be set to lose one of their star players at the end of the season.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with Osimhen, whose contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona expires in the summer of 2025. Morrison claims that the Blues could be the ideal destination for the 24-year-old.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom The Napoli fans just about let go of Victor Osimhen! The Napoli fans just about let go of Victor Osimhen! 😂🇳🇬 The Napoli fans just about let go of Victor Osimhen! https://t.co/e1BgyBtGmc

He said on Sky Sports (h/t HITC):

"They spent all that money and they don’t have a natural number nine that can put the ball in the net. Victor Osimhen, the boy at Napoli, I do like. I think there are a lot of big clubs watching him. I think he could suit Chelsea."

The Blues spent a mammoth £288 million in transfer fees alone in January. David Datro Fofana was the only number nine to arrive at Stamford Bridge last month and cost £10.6 million in transfer fees.

But the 20-year-old has no prior experience playing in the top-five leagues before 2023. He scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 24 Eliteserien games for Molde in 2022 before penning a deal with the west London giants.

The Blues would be wise to invest in a more experienced out-and-out striker who can aid them in the present and the future. They are currently ninth in the table and have scored 22 league goals - the lowest out of any team in the top 11.

Former Arsenal striker linked with Chelsea exit as LAFC plan high-profile transfer

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Los Angeles FC, as per Football.London.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC @NizaarKinsella



“It’s just unfortunate and Aubameyang will fight for his place until the rest of the season”. Graham Potter on Aubameyang out of Chelsea UCL squad: “Pierre has done nothing wrong at all, no problem”.“It’s just unfortunate and Aubameyang will fight for his place until the rest of the season”. Graham Potter on Aubameyang out of Chelsea UCL squad: “Pierre has done nothing wrong at all, no problem”. 🚨🔵 #CFC @NizaarKinsella“It’s just unfortunate and Aubameyang will fight for his place until the rest of the season”. https://t.co/HdyQBx2IWv

He arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on deadline day and signed a two-year deal at the club. However, the former Arsenal striker has only managed to play 431 minutes of league football since then.

Chelsea recently ousted him from their UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds. This could be a clear hint that the Gabon international is considered expendable by manager Graham Potter.

LAFC could still sign Aubameyang as the MLS Primary Transfer Window still has around two-and-a-half months to go before it shuts down (24 April). It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will be open to playing for a team outside Europe for the first time in his professional career.

Poll : 0 votes