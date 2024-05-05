“He is a super player, he really is” - Glenn Hoddle praises Chelsea star after their 5-0 West Ham win

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle lavished praise on Cole Palmer following Chelsea's 5-0 win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

Palmer, who has adapted well to life at Stamford Bridge, scored his 21st league goal of the season in the 15th minute. The young playmaker has also provided nine assists in the league, emphasizing his importance to Chelsea's frontline.

The former Chelsea player and manager was effusive in his appreciation for Palmer. In conversation with Premier League Productions (via TBR Football), Hoddle stressed the youngster's impact:

"He is a super player, he really is. Chelsea have totally dominated and they haven’t got out of second gear, let’s be fair."

"If you leave this lad (Palmer) in this position unopposed, then he is going to punish you. Look at this defending! Alvarez is worried about Marc Cucurella going into the midfield area when he should be goal side on Palmer. No-one near him. You can’t leave this lad. Lovely technique. He goes with his side foot."

As the end of the season approaches, Palmer's contributions will be critical in Chelsea's hunt for a top-six spot. They are currently seventh on the Premier League table with 54 points from 34 matches. Newcastle United are sixth with 56 points from 35 matches while Manchester United are eighth with 54 points from 34 matches.

Shaka Hislop reacts to Antonio Conte's rumored return to Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to the club given the Blues' disappointing 2023-24 campaign. Fans and commentators alike have been baffled by the rumors.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop recently gave his take on the situation, expressing both amusement and doubt.

Speaking on ESPN FC (via TBR Football), Hislop said:

"I will tell you why I am laughing. I agree fully 100 percent with everything Gab had to say, yet because of how this club has been run for the last two years, it becomes entirely plausible. For that reason only, it makes no sense and the way this club have done their business, you just think, 'Oh, yep, that’s the kind of thing they will do'."

Conte, who led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2017, has reportedly been scouted as an option to replace current manager Mauricio Pochettino. While the move remains unlikely for now, Hislop's confused reaction demonstrates the unpredictability of Chelsea's management decisions.