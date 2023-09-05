“He surprised me” – Lucas Hernandez compares PSG teammate Manuel Ugarte to ex-Chelsea star

Lucas Hernandez has compared Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) summer signing Manuel Ugarte to former Chelsea superstar N'Golo Kante.

The Uruguay international was signed by Les Parisiens early in the summer window for a fee of €60 million from Sporting CP. He has since featured in all four Ligue 1 games for his new club this season, providing two assists.

Ugarte was particularly impressive in PSG's 4-1 Ligue 1 win against Lyon on Sunday (3 September), where he won the penalty which Kylian Mbappe converted in the fourth minute. He then assisted Marco Asensio's goal a few minutes before the half-time whistle to make it 3-0.

After the game, Hernandez, who himself joined the Paris-based giants this summer from Bayern Munich for €45 million, told CANAL+ (h/t Paris Fans):

"Personally, I didn't know [Manuel] Ugarte. He surprised me. When I see him play, he reminds me of N'Golo Kanté. Even me, who is a player of this style, when I see him, it makes me want to do the same."

Kante is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of this generation. During his heyday at Leicester City and Chelsea, he was known for his defensive acumen, tackling ability and stamina.

Hernandez would have a good idea of Kante's ability, having seen it first-hand during the 23 times they played together for France as teammates. The 32-year-old midfielder left Chelsea to join Al-Ittihad this summer.

PSG president personally intervened to stop Chelsea from signing Manuel Ugarte

Chelsea were reportedly chasing Manuel Ugarte in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. Ultimately, he moved to PSG and signed a five-year deal with the defending Ligue 1 champions.

According to Le Parisien (h/t PSGTalk), PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi personally intervened in the deal and convinced the 22-year-old to snub west London for Paris. It proved to be decisive, and the Blues ultimately signed Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo for a combined £173 million in that position.

Ugarte has already made his name as one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe and is a full international for Uruguay. He is still in his formative years and will hope to hone his skills further under Luis Enrique in the coming seasons.

Leandro Paredes, Renato Sanches (on loan to AS Roma) and Georginio Wijnaldum's exits have carved up a space for Ugarte in PSG's starting XI. His team, however, haven't had the best start to the season with the high standards they set.

The capital-based club have amassed just eight points from four league matches and are second in the table behind AS Monaco.