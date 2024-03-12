"He thinks it's 2018", "Does he still watch football": Fans slam Manchester City icon Yaya Toure as he picks his 3 best left wingers in football today

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure faced some backlash from fans after picking his three best left wingers in football today. Toure went with Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, and Raheem Sterling.

Fans were not excited about his picks and called him out:

"Dude been using internet explorer to was those illegal streams."

"Does he still watch football?"

"In 2018 it’s Ronaldo hazard Neymar."

"He thinks it’s 2018."

"His tv my stolen in 2018."

"Does bro still watch even?"

Leroy Sane is currently playing for Bayern Munich, while Raheem Sterling is in his second year with Chelsea. Meanwhile, Sadio Mane became a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo after joining the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Yaya Toure hopes to take over Cote d'Ivoire in the future

Yaya Toure had a great football career playing for Olympiacos, Monaco, Barcelona, and Manchester City. He won the Premier League three times, the La Liga twice, and the UEFA Champions League in 2009.

After his retirement, he became an assistant coach at Standard Liege before leaving to join Roberto Mancini as an assistant coach at the national team of Saudi Arabia.

Still, he revealed his intention to return to Europe and take over a team, while his goal is to become the manager of Cote d'Ivoire in the future.

"Most of the time, people have questioned whether African or black coaches would be able to take courses properly and get involved in leadership roles. I think they will soon have the answer. My brother was first, he started and I was second. I challenge myself at a high level in Europe and we will see if opportunities arise," Yaya Toure said back in October, via Sports News Africa.

"A few years ago, there was a chance to be manager of the national team. I didn't see myself (doing it) at the time, but it was an option. After that, jobs came up in Europe and I preferred to train in Europe. But, we will see what happens. I am definitely up to it," he added.

Yaya Toure has won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, while he played in the Final two more times (2006, 2012).