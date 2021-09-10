“He told me that he was waiting for me” – Eduardo Camavinga opens up on conversation with Real Madrid star before Bernabeu switch

New Real Madrid signing Eduardo Camavinga has revealed that his conversation with Los Blancos full-back Ferland Mendy helped him make the decision to move to the Bernabéu.

The French connection at Real Madrid aided Eduardo Camavinga decide which club he should join this summer. The 18-year-old midfielder revealed Ferland Mendy said he was waiting for him to join the Spanish giants. Camavinga said:

"I spoke to Mendy a long time ago and he told me that he was waiting for me."

Eduardo Camavinga was one of the hottest properties on the transfer market this summer. Real Madrid beat the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to land the highly rated French midfielder for a fee of around €30 million.

Camavinga is also looking forward to learning from established Real Madrid midfielders like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who have won a plethora of trophies for the club. Camavinga added:

"Learning from Modrić, Kroos and Casemiro every day will be a pleasure. I hope to continue on their path. They've won many titles."

Real Madrid have signed Eduardo Camavinga for the future once the likes of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modrić evetually leave the club. The star midfield duo are on the wrong side of their 30s while Casemiro is 29-years-old.

Eduardo Camavinga could make his Real Madrid debut this weekend

According to various reports, Eduardo Camavinga could make is Real Madrid debut this weekend against Celta Vigo. The 18-year-old midfield has already trained with the first-team squad and has looked sharp from the get go.

During his unveiling as a Real Madrid player, Camavinga has revealed he is ready to take part in Los Blancos' game against Celta Vigo. The Frenchman said:

“I would be ready to play this Sunday.”

Eduardo Camavinga is also ready to play anywhere across the midfield to help Real Madrid achieve its season objectives. The French star stated his best position is as a holding midfielder but can play anywhere the manager asks. Camavinga added:

"My best position? “I like to play in front of defense, but I can play in attacking roles, so I have to adapt to whatever style the coach wants, I will play wherever he wants."

Segundo entrenamiento de @Camavinga con el @realmadrid . El francés ha llegado muy bien físicamente y con muchas ganas. No parece que lleve 2 días en Madrid. Mucha personalidad.

El domingo podría debutar en el Santiago Bernabéu pic.twitter.com/2u5jjPmPNx — Melchor Ruiz (@melchorcope) September 9, 2021

