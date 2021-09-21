"He walks and no longer impacts the game" - French publication blasts 'withering' Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was the center of attention in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (19th September). Manager Mauricio Pochettino decided to to sub the 34-year-old forward off with 15 minutes to go in the game after Messi made little impact on the game.

French publication Le Parisien (via MARCA) were most critical of Lionel Messi's performance against Lyon. The French mediahouse claimed Messi was no longer capable enough of impacting the game like he used to at Barcelona.

Le Parisien wrote as follows:

"His time in Paris will be more complicated than expected. Messi is withering. [Dropping] his head lower and lower, he walks and no longer impacts the game."

Lionel Messi did not make the best of the home debuts for Paris Saint-Germain. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to make any sort of impact before being subbed-off in the 76th minute in place of wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

PSG needed a late winner from Messi's compatriot Mauro Icardi to help the Parisian giants secure a 2-1 win over Lyon. The victory meant they maintained their 100% start to the new Ligue 1 season.

Lionel Messi looked particularly unhappy after being subbed-off by Mauricio Pochettino. The 34-year-old Argentine was seen not celebrating the winner scored by Icardi due to him not being happy with the game he had.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Freekick hits the post ❌

Someone else takes the penalty 😪

Subbed off for a right-back 🙃



Lionel Messi has made a slow start to life at Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi's free transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was one of the most high-profile moves in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Despite the hype surrounding the move, Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his life at PSG. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to score his first goal for his new team.

The former Barcelona captain has played three games for PSG so far, but has played the full 90 minutes in just one of them. It came against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League which ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw for the Parisian giants.

As things stand, Lionel Messi has barely had any impact on his new side. PSG will be hoping the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can get back to form as soon as possible as they look to reclaim Ligue 1 supremacy this season. They will also strive to win their elusive Champions League title in the 2021-22 campaign.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi at PSG:



3 games

1 yellow card

0 goals



Ronaldo at Man United:



3 games

Lionel Messi has had a lot of criticism for his slow start at PSG. A part of this has also come because his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo has made an electric start in his return to Manchester United. While Messi has struggled to get used to his new surroundings, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an instant impact on his new team, scoring four goals in three matches so far.

