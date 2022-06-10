“He wants to play in a more competitive team” – Club chief confirms Chelsea target wants to leave

Sevilla chief José María Cruz de Andrés has confirmed that defender Jules Kounde wants to leave the Spanish club, amid interest from Chelsea.

The Spanish outfit's general director has admitted that they rejected an offer from the west London club for the French international last summer. The Blues were close to landing the 23-year-old last summer but could not complete the deal.

José María Cruz de Andrés has now opened up on Kounde’s failed move as he has admitted that they wanted more money. He has also confirmed that Kounde is keen on a departure from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Andrés has also insisted that the coveted defender is looking forward to playing for a more competitive team in comparison to the Sevilla. He told Sport Witness:

“Again, the player, I am sure, respects Sevilla FC. He is happy with us. In the case of Koundé, it is not a matter of money. It’s a matter of him wanting to play in a more competitive team than Sevilla FC.”

Andrés has namedropped Chelsea as well as Barcelona and Bayern Munich as admirers of the French defender. He added:

“I am sure he is a player that is attractive for teams like Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and these types of teams. He wants to play in a more competitive team."

Chelsea are in dire need of bolstering their backline as they are set to lose several key defenders this summer. Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart on free transfers while skipper Cesar Azpilicueta could also be on the move.

As per The Evening Standard, Kounde is in advanced talks with the blues over a summer switch to Stamford Bridge.

Will Jules Kounde be a good signing for Chelsea?

Jules Kounde is widely regarded among the finest young central defenders in the world right now and Chelsea have been long-admirers of the Frenchman.

The Sevilla defender is a unique player for his position considering the fact that he is only 5 ft 10 in. However, the French international makes up for his relatively small frame with his unique skillset.

As per Whoscored, the 23-year-old won an average of 4.6 aerial duels per game in the Champions League last season. This is proof that Kounde is more than decent aerially.

Thanks to his pace, technical abilities and eye for a pass, Kounde has what it takes to become a perfect modern-day centre-back. He could be destined to thrive at Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel favoring a three-at-the-back system.

