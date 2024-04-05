"He wants to be successful with us” - Erik ten Hag comments on Manchester United superstar's future amid links to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Erik ten Hag has suggested Marcus Rashford sees his future at Manchester United despite speculation growing that he could replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford was dropped to the bench in the Red Devils' 4-3 loss to Chelsea on Thursday (April 4). The English forward came on in the second half of that defeat which likely means Ten Hag's side won't be in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old's future is somewhat uncertain amid a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch. He's nosedived from last season's career-best tally, managing eight goals and six assists in 37 games across competitions.

Rashford was linked with a move to PSG even before Kylian Mbappe's widely reported departure this summer came to light. The France captain's exit has seen the 60-cap England international emerge as a potential replacement.

However, Ten Hag is confident that Rashford wants to trophies with Manchester United and is motivated to help his boyhood club (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Marcus Rashford’s form is progressing. He has a big motivation, I’m sure and I see he wants to be successful with us. He wants to win trophies, fight for a Champions League spot and the Euros are coming. So his motivation should be high."

Rashford came out in defense of his struggles this season amid criticism over indiscipline. He was fined two weeks' wages by United for a night out binge drinking and subsequently calling in sick for training in January.

The Red Devils academy graduate hit back at question marks over his commitment to Manchester United:

"If you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up...It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man. I grew up here."

Rashford signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford last summer, committing his future to the club until 2028. He made his senior debut in 2016 and has gone on to make 396 appearances, bagging 131 goals and 71 assists.

Manchester United urged to allow Marcus Rashford to be Kylian Mbappe's replacement at PSG

Marcus Rashford could replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have reportedly been weighing up a £75 million offer for Rashford this summer, per The Mirror. They are searching for Kylian Mbappe replacements, with the Englishman and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal on their radar.

Stan Collymore thinks Manchester United should 'absolutely' accept that offer if it arrives. The former Liverpool striker said (via TEAMTalk):

"The Ligue 1 giants, according to the Mirror, are preparing to make an offer worth £75 million for the Englishman. Should United take it if it comes in? — Absolutely."

Rashford would have big boots to fill at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe, 25, has perhaps been the Ligue 1 giants' greatest-ever player. He's their all-time top scorer with 251 goals in 299 games and has won the French title six times.

