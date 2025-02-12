"He has a way of playing that fits the team" - Al-Hilal boss expresses desire to work with Liverpool star Mo Salah amid exit rumors

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has publicly expressed his interest in signing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah this summer, further fueling speculation about the Egyptian forward's future. Salah’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season and negotiations over a new deal are seemingly at a standstill.

Salah has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers this season, delivering 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances across competitions to spearhead their Premier League title charge.

However, despite his crucial role in the squad, he has repeatedly hinted that this could be his final campaign with the Reds and has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking in January, Salah admitted that contract talks had stalled, stating (via Liverpool.com):

"So far, yes. It’s the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.

Jorge Jesus, who took charge of Al-Hilal last year, has now added to the speculation by openly stating his admiration for Salah and his desire to bring him to Saudi Arabia. In an interview with Canal11, the former Benfica boss said (via Tribal Football):

"I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team."

In January, Jesus had stated that Salah and other big players could move to Saudi Arabia next season.

"Mo Salah or other big players will not join this winter, but maybe for next season."

Al-Hilal are in the market for a high-profile attacking signing after Neymar’s recent departure back to his boyhood club, Santos. Salah, with his world-class pedigree and immense experience, would be a statement signing for the Saudi side, who have already attracted elite names in recent years.

What did former Liverpool player and Salah's close friend Dejan Lovren say about his contract situation?

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender and Salah’s close friend Dejan Lovren has also spoken about the forward’s situation, hinting that the 32-year-old feels undervalued at Anfield. He said (via Mirror):

"We are still in touch. We talk every now and then, yes. I have to be careful what I say now, because I know a lot of things. Honestly, I don’t know the exact numbers, but whatever he’s asking for, I think he deserves it. It’s simple, this guy is doing his job on the pitch."

Lovren further suggested that Salah is closer to leaving than staying. He said:

"Salah believes that things are missing from the club side, and I hope they’ll be resolved soon. But the current reality is that he’s closer to leaving than staying. Everyone wants him to stay, and I personally want him to stay. I called him one day and said: 'Mo, you have to think about yourself. Look at everything you’ve given this club and what you can still give.'"

With Salah’s future still hanging in the balance, speculation over his next move continues to intensify. If he does leave Liverpool, a switch to Al-Hilal could be a strong possibility, especially with Jorge Jesus making no secret of his admiration for the Liverpool talisman.

Whether Salah ultimately chooses to remain at Liverpool or embark on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia remains to be seen. As the summer approaches, his next move is set to be one of the biggest transfer stories of the year.

