"He could do well at Juventus" - Bianconeri legend believes Barcelona star should replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus star Antonio Cabrini has insisted the club should look to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and sign Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as a replacement for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer. The Portuguese international's €29 million-per-year salary is proving to be a massive burden on the Italian giants who have suffered financially due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo is reportedly seeking a new challenge and is rumored to be interested in a move to Manchester City. The Premier League champions are in desperate need of a striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract with the club.

Manchester City were keen to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but have had multiple bids for the England captain rejected by the North London club.

Harry Kane recently revealed that he will be staying at White Hart Lane this season, which has led to Manchester City looking at alternative options.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Juventus are reluctant to let the 36-year-old leave on a free transfer, and are looking for a fee in the region of €30 million for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Juventus star Antonio Cabrini has insisted that the Bianconeri should sell Cristiano Ronaldo if the former Real Madrid star is keen to leave the club.

"If he wants to leave, it's counter-productive to keep hold of him. Above all, he should be clear with the club, saying:' I want to go away' or 'let's find a compromise," Cabrini told Gazetta dello Sport.

"It's difficult to make a decision. On the one hand, I would think twice before selling a player who scored 100 goals. On the other hand, looking at his age and the economic aspect, I think he can leave. It's not easy."

Cabrini believes Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann could be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

"I wouldn't mind Icardi, he had a difficult season, but he has the goals in his blood. Maybe he hasn't settled in Paris or the French league. However, my favourite is Griezmann, he earns a lot, but not as much as Ronaldo. He has incredible qualities and he could do well at Juventus. His talent would make the difference in Italy."

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could struggle to settle at Manchester City if he joins the club this summer

Manchester City are used to playing a possession-based style of football under the management of Pep Guardiola.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is used to being the focal point of the attacking plays at most of the clubs he has been at over the years.

The former Manchester United winger has transformed into one of the most lethal poachers in recent years, but has rarely been part of a team that dominates possession the way Manchester City does.

