“He will 100% score more than 30 Bundesliga goals" - Ex-Premier League striker says Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the 'perfect short-term replacement' for Robert Lewandowski

Jan Aage Fjortoft has explained why Bayern Munich could be denying interest in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robert Lewandowski has just one more year remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich, but has made it clear that he will not be renewing it. He has set his heart on a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Similarly, there are concerns about Ronaldo's future at Manchester United despite the forward having one more year remaining on his deal. The Portugal captain has reportedly asked the Red Devils to let him leave the club if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

Bayern Munich have been told about the 37-year-old's situation amidst Lewandowski's uncertain future, according to The Athletic. However, the Bavarians have distanced themselves from claims that the player is of interest to them.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“These rumours have no truth”, he said. Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić denies Cristiano Ronaldo rumours to SkyDe: “Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an outstanding career. However, stories on potential deal with Bayern are NOT true”, tells @Plettigoal “These rumours have no truth”, he said. Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić denies Cristiano Ronaldo rumours to SkyDe: “Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an outstanding career. However, stories on potential deal with Bayern are NOT true”, tells @Plettigoal. 🚨⛔️ #FCBayern“These rumours have no truth”, he said. https://t.co/g9xWOe3dFd

Fjortoft feels Bayern Munich could be denying interest in the five-time Ballon d'Or due to Lewandowski's future being up in the air. The former Barnsley frontman also named the Manchester United superstar as the ideal replacement for the Pole. He wrote on Twitter:

"If Bayern 'have to' let Lewandowski go to Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo would be the perfect short-term replacement for them. He will 100% score more than 30 Bundesliga goals. In the big game around Lewandowski, they can’t say they want Cristiano Ronaldo of course."

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft If Bayern “have to” let Lewandowski go to Barcelona. CRonaldo would be the perfect short-term- replacement for them.

He will 100 % score more than 30 Bundesliga- goals.



In the big game around Lewandowski they can’t say they want CRonaldo of course … If Bayern “have to” let Lewandowski go to Barcelona. CRonaldo would be the perfect short-term- replacement for them.He will 100 % score more than 30 Bundesliga- goals.In the big game around Lewandowski they can’t say they want CRonaldo of course …

Apart from Bayern Munich, Serie A club Napoli have also been credited with an interest in the former Real Madrid forward. The Athletic have claimed that Chelsea are also considering a move for him this summer.

It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for the Portugal international.

How did Ronaldo fare for Manchester United last term?

The forward sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer, joining on a two-year deal from Juventus. He appeared to pick up right where he left off, but the move has not gone according to plan for him.

Ronaldo found the back of the net 24 times from 38 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season. He also provided three assists for his teammates in the process.

However, the Premier League giants failed to secure Champions League qualification, thus putting the 37-year-old's future in doubt. It is unclear whether the club can now convince the player to change his mind before the transfer window slams shut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far