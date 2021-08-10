"He will play in a very high level club in Europe" - Agent of 20-year-old starlet confirms interest from Juventus 

The agent of Rubin Kazan's Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed that Juventus are among the clubs who are interested in signing his 20-year-old client this summer.

Speaking to Georgian media (via Juvefc.com), Kvaratskhelia's agent confirmed that his client will play at a much higher level of European football with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in him. The agent was quoted as saying:

"I have to meet with the President of Rubin after August 12, and with an 85-90 per cent probability, Kvaratskhelia will change team and play in a very high level club in Europe. I can confirm there is serious interest from Tottenham. I can’t say anything new about Leeds, but there is also Juventus."

According to the aforementioned source, Juventus have been scouting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for more than a year now and have informed his camp about their interest in him.

According to Football Italia, Kvaratskhelia has a price tag in the region of €20-25 million, which is a hefty price for an unproven winger currently playing in the Russian top flight.

Apart from Juventus, AC Milan were also linked with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, they have since dropped their interest in signing the starlet.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a Georgian international who has represented his country eight times in which he has scored thrice and assisted a further two times so far.

Juventus, however, will have to be wary of their former Sporting Director Fabio Paratici, who is now calling the shots at Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus have been investing in youth this summer

Juventus have been investing in young players who can have a bright future at the club in the years to come.

The Old Lady have already signed Brazilian youngster Kaio Jorge from Santos for a fee of around €3 million. Juventus have also signed former AC Milan youngster Alessandro Citi on a free transfer.

Despite the club investing in their youth, Juventus are yet to make a proper first-team signing this summer. The Old Lady have been linked with numerous players including Mauro Icardi and Miralem Pjanic but a deal for either of them has not materialized so far.

