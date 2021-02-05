Arsenal legend Robert Pires comments on Aaron Ramsey rejoining the Gunners

Arsenal legend Robert Pires thinks Juventus star Aaron Ramsey will eventually return to the Emirates. The Frenchman, however, feels that the Welsh midfielder will be looking to add a few more trophies to his haul with the Bianconeri first.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in the summer of 2008 as a teenager. He hit the ground running before a broken leg brought an unexpected halt to his development.

Loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City followed before the Welshman eventually became an integral part of the first team from the 2011/12 season onwards. Ramsey went on to appear 369 times for the Gunners, scoring 64 goals before joining Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Speaking to SportsWitness, Pires claims that Ramsey’s time in the Serie A is already making him a better player. The Frenchman went on to add that the Juventus player would be perfect for Mikel Arteta’s system and remained hopeful that Ramsey would eventually return to his old club.

“He is very intelligent and knows how to adapt everywhere. Juve is a very big club and the Serie A is improving him even more. He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal. It is my belief, I am not a fortune teller,” said Pires.

“Aaron would be perfect in Mikel Arteta’s system, but he belongs to Juve and he has to stay focused at the Old Lady to win trophies. This year he has already won one, I hope it’s just the first in a long line," added Pires.

On this day in 2018: Club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut, scoring once, while Aaron Ramsey netted a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal could target Ramsey when his Juventus contract expires in 2023

Ramsey won three FA Cups during his 11 seasons with Arsenal. He eventually left for Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2019 after an offer to renew his contract was controversially withdrawn by the Gunners.

Since arriving at Turin, the Welshman has appeared 54 times for the Bianconeri and has scored five goals. He has won the Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana. However, due to a plethora of talented midfielders available to Juventus, Ramsey has struggled for regular playing time.

This season, though, Ramsey has enjoyed a lot more action under current manager Andrea Pirlo. The Welshman will be 32 by the time his Juventus contract expires in 2023, so it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will still be interested in signing him then.