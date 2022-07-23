"He won’t be happy" - Chelsea urged to let star player leave before he loses value

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer following a difficult spell at the club in recent seasons. Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Blues to offload the Spaniard before his value depreciates.

Kepa Arrizzabalaga became the most expensive goalkeeper in football's history when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a staggering €80 million in the summer of 2018. Unfortunately, the Spaniard's stint in London has produced more questions than answers so far amid a run of sub-par displays and inconsistency between the sticks.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Napoli want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan with an option to buy permanently.



#CFC #SempreForzaNapoli Napoli want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan with an option to buy permanently. 🚨Napoli want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan with an option to buy permanently. 🇪🇸 🔵 #CFC 🔵 #SempreForzaNapoli https://t.co/QBFgZzjXIe

As it stands, Kepa has been displaced from the starting role at Stamford Bridge by Edouard Mendy, who joined the club two seasons ago. Reflecting on the situation, Noel Whelan believes the Spanish international won't be happy playing a second-fiddle role at the club.

“Players with his sort of stature and price tag cannot be number two,” the former Leeds United forward told Football Insider.

“He won’t be happy with his place as second fiddle at Chelsea right now. He’ll want to feel like a number one again – and hopefully the club will let him have that opportunity.

“I don’t think the club will stand in his way. Someone of his age and quality is wasted sitting on the bench."

GOAL @goal Kepa Arrizabalaga was Chelsea's penalty hero once again last night Kepa Arrizabalaga was Chelsea's penalty hero once again last night 😍 https://t.co/XobIHc9Uk5

According to London Evening Standard, Napoli have shown interest in signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea this summer, be it on loan or a permanent transfer. Noel Whelan has urged the Blues to allow the Spaniard to join the Italian club and capitalize on his value going up.

“If he’s not going to be number one, Chelsea may as well try and capitalize on his value going up if he has a good season away at Napoli,” the Englishman said.

What have Chelsea been up to in the transfer market this summer?

The goalkeeper has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge

The transfer window seems to be going in the right direction for Thomas Tuchel's side this summer. The Blues responded to them missing out on Raphinha by signing Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly from Manchester City and Napoli respectively.

Rumors suggest that they could make a couple more additions to the squad in the coming weeks. The likes of Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimbempe have all been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far