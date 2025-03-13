"He wouldn’t have lasted a day in our training" - Ex-Manchester United man on how Bruno Fernandes would have fared under Sir Alex

Manchester United great Nicky Butt has made a big claim regarding the Red Devils' skipper Bruno Fernandes. The former England international has insisted that the Portuguese playmaker wouldn’t have lasted a day under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ad

Butt has admitted that Fernandes is a really talented footballer who gives his everything for the club. The Englishman reckons that the Manchester United skipper produces the numbers but his attitude is far from perfect.

Butt, who came through the Red Devils' esteemed youth ranks and won 17 trophies for his boyhood club, criticized Fernandes' antics towards officials and teammates. However, he insisted that there is no denying the fact that the 30-year-old is a wonderfully talented player.

Ad

Trending

Butt told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He scores goals, he’s always a standout player for the football club. However, I think the thing that gets people’s backs up is some of his actions on the pitch towards his teammates, towards the referee, towards the fans. He wouldn’t have lasted a day in our training. He wouldn’t have, honestly. He wouldn’t have lasted a day in our training.”

Ad

The six-time Premier League winner added:

“Not me, not with some of the senior players. They wouldn’t have this throwing their arms about and undermining a player. It was like he would just get completely cleaned out and it would be… He’s a talent, he’s really good, but I think someone needs to get hold of him and say, this is not how you behave as a Man United captain."

Ad

Butt concluded:

"But I take your point, because I’m looking at captains that were in great eras when they had other players that were captains around him, and he is on his own a little bit in that sense. So I get both sides of the story, but for me it’s like, Bruno, stop using all your energy more than a referee, stop it. Because you’re using all your energy up, just go and do what you keep doing, score in the goals. And he is right, we need more players out of that talent.”

Ad

Bruno Fernandes has been a shining light in an otherwise forgettable season for Manchester United this time out. He has 12 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season.

Fernandes has been one of the few good signings for the Red Devils in their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Since joining the club in 2020 from Sporting CP, the attacking midfielder has scored 91 goals and produced 79 assists in 275 appearances.

Paul Parker hits out at Manchester United star

Paul Parker has labeled Mason Mount as one of the worst signings in the history of football. The former England international defender has claimed that Mount was not good enough for Chelsea and has been abysmal at Manchester United.

Ad

While speaking to SpilXperten, Parker opened up on his frustration regarding the availability of Mount since his switch to Old Trafford. He insisted that Chelsea got in better players by shipping Mount off to Manchester United. Parker said:

"Mason Mount is one of the worst signings ever. Like, in the history of football. It is literally a catastrophe. He is a disaster and he was that in Chelsea as well, so I can't get my head around why Man United decided to bring him in. I have always said that I don't know what his best position is. I don't know what he is good at, and even worse I don't think he knows either. Of course, it is a shame for him that he is always injured, but… Is he really injured? I don't know, but it seems like he very easily get in a shape where he can't or doesn't want to play football."

Ad

He added:

"I am sure he is a good lad. 100%, but he doesn't have the level to play for Man United, and he is not the only one, I am well aware of that. He might not even be the biggest problem, but he is just not helping the team and that is regardless of whether he is playing or not. I hope the club and him can find a solution because that would be the best for everyone. Chelsea are ecstatic that they managed to get rid of him. They helped him financially, but more than that they got so many players who are not just one level but levels above him."

Mount cost Manchester United a whopping £55 million fee in 2023 and he has only made 32 appearances since. He has missed 50 games with various injury problems and has only contributed with one goal and one assist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback