"His football disgusts me too much", "Feel like I see Mario and Luigi" - PSG fans slam 2 midfielders for their poor performances against Jeonbuk 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans slammed Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler for their display during the pre-season clash with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan on Thursday (August 3), which they won 3-0.
Neymar made his much-anticipated return after a prolonged spell on the sidelines for an ankle injury last season.The Brazilian was out of action after undergoing ankle surgery. He made a triumphant return, bagging a brace and a back-heel assist for Marco Asensio, who scored with a left-footed effort.
It was Luis Enrique's team's first win of the pre-season and an impressive display. However, Soler and Ruiz failed to impress fans after coming on. Both players joined the club in the summer of 2022.
Soler arrived from Valencia, while Ruiz completed a transfer from Serie A side Napoli. Neither player has been able to convince fans with their performances. Their recent display once again brought on criticism, with one fan tweeting:
"Ptn Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz I can't take it anymore I feel like I see Mario and Luigi every time."
Another commented:
"When I see Carlos Soler come on, I no longer want to watch the match. His football disgusts me too much."
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
PSG vs Jeonbuk: Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz's games by the numbers
Both Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz came on as 62nd-minute substitutes against Jeonbuk. While Soler completed 13 passes, none of his passes were key ones. Moreover, the Spaniard completed no dribbles or had shots on target.
Meanwhile, Ruiz, Soler's compatriot, had an assist and completed 30 passes with 100% accuracy. He didn't manage any dribble and coulnd't register a shot on target either, though.
Neither player has been able to show their best form for PSG yet, so what lies in the immediate future for the duo remains to be seen.