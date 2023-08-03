"His football disgusts me too much", "Feel like I see Mario and Luigi" - PSG fans slam 2 midfielders for their poor performances against Jeonbuk 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans slammed Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler for their display during the pre-season clash with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan on Thursday (August 3), which they won 3-0.

Neymar made his much-anticipated return after a prolonged spell on the sidelines for an ankle injury last season.The Brazilian was out of action after undergoing ankle surgery. He made a triumphant return, bagging a brace and a back-heel assist for Marco Asensio, who scored with a left-footed effort.

It was Luis Enrique's team's first win of the pre-season and an impressive display. However, Soler and Ruiz failed to impress fans after coming on. Both players joined the club in the summer of 2022.

Soler arrived from Valencia, while Ruiz completed a transfer from Serie A side Napoli. Neither player has been able to convince fans with their performances. Their recent display once again brought on criticism, with one fan tweeting:

"Ptn Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz I can't take it anymore I feel like I see Mario and Luigi every time."

Another commented:

"When I see Carlos Soler come on, I no longer want to watch the match. His football disgusts me too much."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Sammo Law @teeola47 PSG are finished. How Fabian Ruiz, Soler and Vitinha their starting midfield lol. Front 3 of who? Asensio, Ramos and ?? Chairman don't understand that once you lose Neymar and Mbappe, the club ain't attractive anymore. Better just bring through the Francophone youths.

minouche @minouche2605 @Jbag_vision @psgcommunity_ Totalement d’accord une fois de plus.

Que va t on faire avec des Ruiz ,Soler Mbappe E , Ndour, ils se sont trompés de sport.

Stae 🧋 @staeminGG @MediaParisien Mais des gens disaient en avoir marre des espagnols alors que y’a que Carlos Soler qui pue sa tante

patrona 🍑 @erideobi__ Seeing Carlos Soler play is hilarious

Data'Scout @datascout_ @ColinsOver Au niveau Data, Carlos Soler était déjà un joueur moyen à Valence, ses stats étaient boostées car il tirait les CPA, mais dès que tu regardais en profondeur, il n'avait absolument rien d'exceptionnel justifiant un transfert au PSG

Hainecoupdecoude @Adkhey92 Ptn Carlos Soler et Fabian Ruiz j’en peux plus j’ai l’impression de voir Mario et Luigi à chaque fois

Polygame 🇬🇳 @layakhsance Quand je vois Carlos soler rentrer j’ai plus envie de regarder le match son football me dégoûte trop

PSG vs Jeonbuk: Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz's games by the numbers

Both Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz came on as 62nd-minute substitutes against Jeonbuk. While Soler completed 13 passes, none of his passes were key ones. Moreover, the Spaniard completed no dribbles or had shots on target.

Meanwhile, Ruiz, Soler's compatriot, had an assist and completed 30 passes with 100% accuracy. He didn't manage any dribble and coulnd't register a shot on target either, though.

Neither player has been able to show their best form for PSG yet, so what lies in the immediate future for the duo remains to be seen.