"His place is here in Barcelona" - Robert Lewandowski wants PSG superstar Lionel Messi to return to the Blaugrana next season

Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to play alongside Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi at Barcelona next season.

The Argentinian icon faces an uncertain future with Les Parisiens as his contract expires in June. According to RMC Sport, he is increasingly inclined towards leaving the club this summer.

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes outfit. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the forward has received a whopping €400 million-per-year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

A transfer to the United States is also an option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are prepared to offer him an equity stake in the club to convince him to join them, as per The Independent.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen to re-sign Messi, having reluctantly let go of him in 2021. They are said to be waiting for their financial constraints to ease before opening talks over a deal for the left-footed maestro.

Lewandowski has now said that he hopes to play alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner at the Camp Nou next season. The Blaugrana hitman, though, added that he is not sure if a transfer is on the cards, saying (h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"Messi belongs to Barca and if he comes back it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together."

Barcelona fans expressed their desire to see La Pulga return to the club by chanting his name during the team's 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid last week. They did the same as Xavi and Co. were held to a 0-0 draw by Girona in La Liga on Monday (April 10).

Ex-Barcelona president offers advice to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

While the Barcelona faithful chanted his name, Lionel Messi was notably booed by PSG fans during the team's recent games. Former Blaugrana president Joan Gaspart reckons that shows how much the 35-year-old is appreciated at the Camp Nou, saying:

"It was a demonstration of how much he is appreciated (at Barca). There (at PSG) they whistle him and here we acclaim him. It's a clear reminder that this is his home and Leo knows how much he wants it."

"If you decide economically you will surely have better offers, but if it is with the heart there will be no place in the world where you love it as much as here (Barca)."

It remains to be seen if the superstar will swap PSG for the Blaugrana.

