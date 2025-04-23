“His teammates should follow his example” - Luis Figo lists two things that surprise him about Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona attacker Luis Figo listed two things that surprised him about wonderkid Lamine Yamal. The Portuguese icon said that he was baffled by the calmness and personality the 17-year-old demonstrates at this tender age.

Ad

Lamine Yamal has proven to be a vital asset to Barcelona with his incredible performances this season. The teenager is one of the most important players in Hansi Flick's high-flying treble-chasing side so far, contributing an impressive 14 goals and 22 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Luis Figo highlighted the qualities that drew him to the young winger and called on his teammates to follow his example.

Ad

Trending

"Aside from his talent and quality, what surprises me are the calmness and personality he shows at his age. Maybe when you’re young, you don’t really think about responsibility and what you represent; you just want to have fun. His teammates should follow his example and learn how he manages to shake off all the pressure,” he said (via Football Italia).

Ad

Apart from Lamine Yamal, the Portuguese also commended Hansi Flick for the incredible turnaround he's initiated in the Catalan capital after his arrival last summer, saying:

"He’s doing a great job, just as he did at Bayern. He has adapted quickly and very naturally. He’s brought confidence back to Raphinha and Lewandowski. When players feel confident, they perform at their best and even beyond.”

Ad

Hansi Flick has managed to return Barcelona to the upper rungs of European football.

Lamine Yamal eyeing Copa del Rey glory with Barcelona

Barcelona have a giant step to take this weekend in their chase for a historic treble. The Catalan giants are scheduled to go head-to-head with their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, April 26.

Ad

Lamine Yamal will be hoping to win the trophy for the first time in his career. The 17-year-old found the back of the net in each of his two appearances against Los Blancos this season and will be keen to maintain that level of impact when they meet again on Saturday.

If they manage to win that face-off, the Blaugrana will only need to maintain their lead in LaLiga to claim the title. They are set to face Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals following the Copa del Rey showdown with Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jidonu Mauyon Jidonu is a European and international football news writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and has around 7 years of previous experience working with the likes of Tribuna and SportRaba, Jidonu has a good eye for detail and has the ability to created cohesive articles, and reporting exploits have also led him to exclusively cover the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the past.



Jidonu’s tryst with football started after watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, being mesmerized by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Barcelona philosophy and approach towards the game under Pep Guardiola further fueled the burgeoning love for the sport, and he has been a Culer ever since.



Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is his favorite player and is the one true GOAT for him over Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Messi's brace led to La Albiceleste lifting the cup left a lasting impact on him. His love for Messi also sees him follow Major League Soccer apart from Europe’s top five leagues.



In his free time, Jidonu raps and produces music, and also enjoys reading and swimming. Know More