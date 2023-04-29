Create

"Hope Messi is watching this" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona cruise to 4-0 win over Real Betis

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 29, 2023 21:36 GMT
Barcelona fans made a Messi claim
Barcelona fans made a Lionel Messi claim as the Blaugrana earned a convincing 4-0 win against Real Betis in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Saturday (April 29).

Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha got on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana, while Betis scored an own goal. Christensen opened the scoring for Xavi's side in the 14th minute. Betis were reduced to ten men when Edgar Gonzalez was sent off in the 33rd minute. The Blaugrana capitalised on their numerical advantage, courtesy Lewandowski in the 36th minute.

Raphinha scored the third three minutes later as the hosts took a commanding lead at the break. Guido Rodriguez scored an own goal in the 84th minute, summing up the visitors' dismal night.

With the win, the Blaugrana took a giant leap towards winning their first La Liga title in four years. Xavi's side have 79 points 32 games atop the standings, 11 clear of holders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

One fan said:

"Xavi ball on peak. Hope Messi is watching this game."

Here're the top reactions on Twitter after Barcelona beat Betis in their home La Liga clash:

Very soon Barcelona will be crowned champions of La Liga 💙❤️💙❤️ I prayed for times like this https://t.co/9xyPmAB34m
📸 - Lamine Yamal makes his debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 15. The youngest player in history to debut in the first team of Barça. https://t.co/avhAAtDPOz
GOAL | Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis | Guido Rodriguez (own goal)https://t.co/J1GPffLV4o
Christensen joining Barcelona is going down as one of the best ever free transfers in Football. Phenomenal player https://t.co/xdyhvJrc84
The rain is no match for Raphinha 🔥 https://t.co/2o6dAWcoWx
All the Barcelona players around Joaquín on the ground shows just how respected he is in the game.
🚨🚨✅| OFFICIAL: Lamine Yamal becomes the YOUNGEST EVER player to debut for FC Barcelona in the club's history! ✨💫 https://t.co/j4aoVHWcWV
LEWY IS OUR MASTER https://t.co/7wDqkVfcSL
• Raphinha this season: 21 G+A (with 6 games to go)• Neymar during his first season at FC Barcelona: 24 G+AUnderrated. 💫 https://t.co/ebK3Md6nFp
Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou chanting "Messi, Messi, Messi"https://t.co/PzE6JoZX20
We Love A Rainy Night https://t.co/Jpf395zrfU
15-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to EVER debut for Barcelona 🚨👏 https://t.co/BhFRrLBNqn
Christensen just bagged his first goal for Barcelona 🥲 https://t.co/3SJ5wU59mb
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧 https://t.co/wCh0wJqD7v
Players to create 14+ big chances for Barcelona in La Liga since Neymar’s departure. • Messi• Suarez• RaphinhaEnd of list.
Xavi adding Messi to this Barcelona Super team https://t.co/wuzfa7N421
Please Xavi , please🥺 https://t.co/15jp7VrO3J
Been saying for months the reason we weren’t playing well isn’t Xavi, it’s the lack of quality backups. Everyone said I’m wrong, now our starters are back and watch the result. Idiots
Xavi Bin Laden 3 goals in one half 😳https://t.co/2BJ2rQQoVw
Xavi Ball on peak. Hope Messi is watching this game🔥
@talkfcb_ Camp Nou chanting Messi’s name again ❤️ https://t.co/WMO1FQPz8M

Barcelona manager Xavi confirms talks about Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona is a hot topic. The Argentine is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to agree a new deal. There have been murmurs of the Argentine returning to the Camp Nou.

Xavi has now confirmed that the club have met with La Liga officials regarding a potential summer move for the Argentine. Ahead of the Betis clash, Xavi said (via GOAL):

"Yes (Barca met with La Liga), but not only for the possible arrival of Leo (Messi). We’ll see in order to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win."

He added:

"Tomorrow, we have a key game, and this is the important issue. This is a matter of Mateu (Alemany), and he informs us, but, in theory, everything is going well.
"In the end, we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. It’s very soon to talk about it. We are focused on the match against Betis and on winning La Liga, which would give us a lot of stability. We will talk about possible signings."

Messi had a stellar first stint at Barcelona before leaving in 2021. The Argentine maestro scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games before his move to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

