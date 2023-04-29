"Hope Messi is watching this" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona cruise to 4-0 win over Real Betis

Barcelona fans made a Lionel Messi claim as the Blaugrana earned a convincing 4-0 win against Real Betis in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Saturday (April 29).

Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha got on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana, while Betis scored an own goal. Christensen opened the scoring for Xavi's side in the 14th minute. Betis were reduced to ten men when Edgar Gonzalez was sent off in the 33rd minute. The Blaugrana capitalised on their numerical advantage, courtesy Lewandowski in the 36th minute.

Raphinha scored the third three minutes later as the hosts took a commanding lead at the break. Guido Rodriguez scored an own goal in the 84th minute, summing up the visitors' dismal night.

With the win, the Blaugrana took a giant leap towards winning their first La Liga title in four years. Xavi's side have 79 points 32 games atop the standings, 11 clear of holders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

One fan said:

"Xavi ball on peak. Hope Messi is watching this game."

Here're the top reactions on Twitter after Barcelona beat Betis in their home La Liga clash:

Advans @MichaelAdvans I prayed for times like this Very soon Barcelona will be crowned champions of La LigaI prayed for times like this Very soon Barcelona will be crowned champions of La Liga 💙❤️💙❤️ I prayed for times like this https://t.co/9xyPmAB34m

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Lamine Yamal makes his debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 15. The youngest player in history to debut in the first team of Barça. 📸 - Lamine Yamal makes his debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 15. The youngest player in history to debut in the first team of Barça. https://t.co/avhAAtDPOz

VAR Tático @vartatico GOAL | Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis | Guido Rodriguez (own goal)



Janty @CFC_Janty Christensen joining Barcelona is going down as one of the best ever free transfers in Football. Phenomenal player Christensen joining Barcelona is going down as one of the best ever free transfers in Football. Phenomenal player https://t.co/xdyhvJrc84

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona The rain is no match for Raphinha The rain is no match for Raphinha 🔥 https://t.co/2o6dAWcoWx

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN All the Barcelona players around Joaquín on the ground shows just how respected he is in the game. All the Barcelona players around Joaquín on the ground shows just how respected he is in the game.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | OFFICIAL: Lamine Yamal becomes the YOUNGEST EVER player to debut for FC Barcelona in the club's history! | OFFICIAL: Lamine Yamal becomes the YOUNGEST EVER player to debut for FC Barcelona in the club's history! 🚨🚨✅| OFFICIAL: Lamine Yamal becomes the YOUNGEST EVER player to debut for FC Barcelona in the club's history! ✨💫 https://t.co/j4aoVHWcWV

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca

• Neymar during his first season at FC Barcelona: 24 G+A



Underrated. • Raphinha this season: 21 G+A (with 6 games to go)• Neymar during his first season at FC Barcelona: 24 G+AUnderrated. • Raphinha this season: 21 G+A (with 6 games to go)• Neymar during his first season at FC Barcelona: 24 G+AUnderrated. 💫 https://t.co/ebK3Md6nFp

VAR Tático @vartatico Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou chanting "Messi, Messi, Messi"



ESPN FC @ESPNFC 15-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to EVER debut for Barcelona 15-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to EVER debut for Barcelona 🚨👏 https://t.co/BhFRrLBNqn

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG Christensen just bagged his first goal for Barcelona 🥲 Christensen just bagged his first goal for Barcelona 🥲 https://t.co/3SJ5wU59mb

Abdul 🈴 @bagofnuts_ Players to create 14+ big chances for Barcelona in La Liga since Neymar’s departure.



• Messi

• Suarez

• Raphinha



End of list. Players to create 14+ big chances for Barcelona in La Liga since Neymar’s departure. • Messi• Suarez• RaphinhaEnd of list.

²² @QuickRaphinha Xavi adding Messi to this Barcelona Super team Xavi adding Messi to this Barcelona Super team https://t.co/wuzfa7N421

H @hazfcb_ Been saying for months the reason we weren’t playing well isn’t Xavi, it’s the lack of quality backups. Everyone said I’m wrong, now our starters are back and watch the result. Idiots Been saying for months the reason we weren’t playing well isn’t Xavi, it’s the lack of quality backups. Everyone said I’m wrong, now our starters are back and watch the result. Idiots

𝔻𝕠𝕟 @demboubz Xavi Bin Laden 3 goals in one half Xavi Bin Laden 3 goals in one half 😳https://t.co/2BJ2rQQoVw

SK10 𓃵 @SK10_Football Xavi Ball on peak. Hope Messi is watching this game Xavi Ball on peak. Hope Messi is watching this game🔥

Barcelona manager Xavi confirms talks about Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona is a hot topic. The Argentine is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to agree a new deal. There have been murmurs of the Argentine returning to the Camp Nou.

Xavi has now confirmed that the club have met with La Liga officials regarding a potential summer move for the Argentine. Ahead of the Betis clash, Xavi said (via GOAL):

"Yes (Barca met with La Liga), but not only for the possible arrival of Leo (Messi). We’ll see in order to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win."

He added:

"Tomorrow, we have a key game, and this is the important issue. This is a matter of Mateu (Alemany), and he informs us, but, in theory, everything is going well.

"In the end, we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. It’s very soon to talk about it. We are focused on the match against Betis and on winning La Liga, which would give us a lot of stability. We will talk about possible signings."

Messi had a stellar first stint at Barcelona before leaving in 2021. The Argentine maestro scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games before his move to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

