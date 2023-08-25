How can Jürgen Klopp fix Liverpool's defensive issues?

For the Liverpool of old, an away trip to Newcastle United would not have been difficult to navigate. However, times have changed quickly since the Reds last challenged for the title back in 2021-22.

While Newcastle United have improved massively since the takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Liverpool have regressed since their quadruple charge. Interestingly, the primary reason behind this sudden shift has been the defensive performances of both clubs.

The Magpies had the best defensive record last season (conceded 33 goals; alongside Manchester City) as the club secured Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.

Meanwhile, the Reds conceded 47 goals in a season marred with defensive lapses. Consequently, they failed to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since finishing eighth in the 2015-16 season.

While Liverpool have started this season with four points from two games, their defensive issues have reared their ugly head again. The Reds were too open in their opening game against Chelsea and displayed major lapses in concentration against Bournemouth.

So, without any further ado, let's look at some ways in which Jürgen Klopp can fix their defensive issues this season:

Integrate Wataru Endō in the starting lineup

Wataru Endo in his Liverpool debut against Bournemouth on Saturday.

After Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in the 58th minute against Bournemouth, Klopp saw no option but to throw their new signing Wataru Endō in the mix. With just one training session under his belt, Endō was tasked with preserving Liverpool's lead as the Reds went down to 10 men.

However, it didn't look like Endō was appearing for the first time in a Premier League fixture. He completed 15 out of the 17 passes he attempted and made a tackle, an interception, and two clearances in only half an hour.

After letting Fabinho and Jordan Henderson leave, the Reds had no option but to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder. However, Chelsea played spoilsport in their attempts to sign Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

The Reds then turned their attention to 30-year-old Endō, who captains the Japanese men's national team. Liverpool need solidity and experience in their midfield and Endō is the best fit they have in their squad at the moment.

Provide Trent Alexander Arnold with enough cover

Trent Alexander Arnold was at the heart of the Reds' improbable dash for the Champions League spots towards the end of the 2022-23 season. The Englishman provided eight goal contributions while playing as an inverted full-back as Liverpool won eight of their last 10 games.

However, TAA was also their biggest defensive liability last season. Based on his display against Bournemouth, he is nowhere close to fixing his defensive game.

TAA was at fault for Bournemouth's opener as he gave the ball away cheaply in Liverpool's defensive third. Besides, if not for an offside call, his poor control could have cost Liverpool another goal, as Jaidon Anthony had pounced on his mistake to put the ball into an empty net.

When on song, few full-backs in the world can match TAA's attacking abilities. But for now, he needs adequate defensive cover, particularly during the Reds' transitional defending.

Mohamed Salah could be used to protect their right wing till the halfway line. The Egyptian is an excellent presser of the ball and his pace can allow them to hit the opposition on the break as well.

Besides, both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate could take turns to provide him additional support as the Englishman surges ahead in the attacking third.

Let go of the high defensive line

Jürgen Klopp (L) and Virgil Van Dijk (R).

Liverpool's defensive issues have not been merely about individual errors; it is also about the failure of their system to cope with quick transitions, especially from wide areas.

Fabinho's sharp decline put immense pressure on the Reds' defense last season. It was evident in their defensive performances as they conceded the most goals since Klopp's first season in Merseyside.

Both Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold are marauding full-backs who spend most of their time in the opposition half. However, both Virgil van Dijk and Robertson have lost some pace with age.

This has resulted in them being unable to make recovery runs whenever their high defensive line gets caught. More often than not, this has resulted in the concession of high-quality chances and goals.

A high defensive line can work only when both center-backs and a defensive midfielder are there to protect the spaces left by the full-backs. This has not been the case for Liverpool since Fabinho, Matip, and Van Dijk's decline.

So, unless Klopp deals with this issue, they should ditch the high line and opt for a more conservative setup. They still have enough firepower in their ranks to score consistently on the break. So, it shouldn't be difficult for them to account for the loss of attacking thrust.

Besides, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai can embark on mazy runs from the midfield, which could open up the spaces for the forwards. Meanwhile, TAA could function as the deep-lying playmaker when in possession.