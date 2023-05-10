How many times have Inter Milan won the Champions League?

Inter Milan have made the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League semifinals, where they face local rivals AC Milan over the course of two legs this month.

Their last appearance at this stage in the competition was in the 2009-10 season, when they went all the way to lift the trophy in Madrid. It has been almost 13 years since Inter last won the Champions League title.

Hence, one can't blame fans if their memory of Inter Milan's history in the competition is hazy. I Nerazzurri have won the Champions League thrice in their history - twice when it was called the European Cup.

Their first victory came in the 1963-64 season, when they became just the second team to defeat Real Madrid in a European Cup final. Inter became just the third club to defend their European crown after winning the tournament the following season.

They defeated SL Benfica in the 1964-65 European Cup final by a 1-0 scoreline. Inter Milan's third and most recent triumph came in the 2009-10 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager led his team to knockout wins against Chelsea, CSKA Moscow and Barcelona before beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final that season. Inter have also lost twice in the finals of the European Cup.

They were beaten 2-1 by Celtic in the 1966-67 season before Ajax beat them 2-0 in the 1971-72 campaign.

Inter Milan could make this season one to remember with Champions League glory

This season will go down in Inter Milan's history books if they win the UEFA Champions League for the fourth time in their history.

Otherwise, it hasn't been an overly impressive domestic showing from Simone Inzaghi's men. They are fourth in the table with 63 points from 34 games - just two ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan.

Inter also have a Coppa Italia final to look forward to, where they face Fiorentina on May 24. It is a trophy I Nerazzurri have won eight times in history. Only Roma (9) and Juventus (15) have more.

Clearly, their fans will be desperate for success in Europe, where they haven't seen their team play in a Champions League final since May 2010. So far, they have beaten Porto and SL Benfica in the knockout rounds to make the last four in this year's edition.

