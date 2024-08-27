"How did he miss", "Bro does not want to reach 900 goals" - Fans in disbelief as Cristiano Ronaldo misses sitter in Al-Nassr's SPL clash

Fans were in disbelief as Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sitter in Al-Nassr's 4-1 Saudi Pro League win at Al-Fayha FC on Tuesday (August 27). The Portuguese icon is one goal away from 900 career goals, which is already the most by any player in men's football history.

Al-Nassr opened the scoring through Talisca in the fifth minute, from a Ronaldo assist. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner doubled the score for the Knights of Najd by netting a stunning free-kick in the 10th minute of first-half stoppage time.

However, the 39-year-old missed a chance to score the third goal of the match and complete 900 career goals after receiving the ball from Talisca in the 59th minute.

Fans took to social media and shared their opinions on Ronaldo's unexpected miss. Here are some reactions on X:

One fan wrote:

"How did he miss 🤯"

Another added:

"Bro does not want to reach 900 goals😭"

One account posted:

"He wants to get a fancy goal for 900. Can’t blame him tbf 😭😭😭 Should have gone for the simple finish"

Another tweeted:

"He misses the easiest goals and makes the most difficult ones😭"

"Shocking from goat but happens," posted another.

One user wrote:

"He really wanna score his 900th goal in nations league 😭"

Another wrote:

"I think he was sure that he was offside, so he didn’t expect to receive the ball"

Al-Nassr eventually won 4-1 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Marcelo Brozović netted the third goal for the Knights of Najd from an assist by Sadio Mané in the 85th minute before Fashion Sakala scored a consolation for Al-Fayha a minute later. Talisca bagged his fourth of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests he will likely retire at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he will most likely retire at Al-Nassr in two or three years.

The Portuguese icon also added that he's still in great shape and is happy to continue playing in the Saudi Pro League. In an exclusive interview with NOW, the 39-year-old star forward said (via TimelineCR7):

“I don't know if it [retirement] will happen soon. Two or three years. I don't know, maybe I will retire with Al-Nassr. I am in good shape in Saudi Arabia and in this league. Most likely, I will retire here. I am very happy to play in the Saudi League, and I want to continue.”

Speaking about his future with the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo added:

"When I leave the national team, I will not tell anyone, it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part. But what I want now is to be able to help the national team."

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr is valid till June 30, 2025.

