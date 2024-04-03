"I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home" - PL star shuts down transfer exit rumors amid recent links to Arsenal

Alexander Isak has been in great form for Newcastle this season and has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer. However, the striker refuted the reports and expressed his desire to stay with his team going forward.

Isak asserted that he enjoys playing for Newcastle and has no willingness to pursue a move to another club. The 24-year-old added that he 'feels at home' playing for the English club.

"Of course I want to be here in the future. I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I don't want to entertain these type of questions and rumours. It's not my position. I love playing here. I love playing, we have important games, there's no focus there (on my future), I just want to do good for the team," Alexander Isak said, via Express.

Alexander Isak has appeared in 32 games for Newcastle across all competitions this season with 19 goals and one assist. His team is eighth in the standings with 44 points, four points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Newcastle manager praises Alexander Isak amid Arsenal rumors

Newcastle is trying to clinch a spot in the European competition next year in order to turn things around and save the season. Thus, they view Alexander Isak as a cornerstone of their system amid Arsenal's interest in landing him.

Team manager Eddie Howe showered praise on his star striker, calling him 'electric' and saying that he has 'limitless potential.'

"He is electric, fit and confident at the moment. To be the team we want to be, we need to keep our best players. Isak is a scorer of great goals. His goal was high level. We have limitless potential in him," Howe said, via Express.

Alexander Isak is under contract through the summer of 2028 and his reported market value is €70 million. Thus, Arsenal will have to make a lucrative offer to convince him and his team to agree to a deal.

Arsenal are part of the title race along with Liverpool and Manchester City, while they will play in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : WIll Isak leave Newcastle this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion