"I would have advised Lionel Messi to seek other alternatives to PSG" - Juan Branco

Famous lawyer Juan Branco has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, while also revealing why he took legal action against the French club.

The Argentina superstar joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer from Barcelona but the move was not without its fair share of controversy.

Juan Branco made headlines when he sued PSG on behalf of a group of Barcelona partners while Lionel Messi was still in discussions with the Parisian giants.

He submitted his petition to the European Commission, citing 'unfair competition' and breaches of Financial Fair Play rules by the French giants.

❤️💙📱

Welcome to our Instagram, Leo! 🤩



You can be like Messi and follow us here: https://t.co/B5ewlAR1y8#PSGxMESSI pic.twitter.com/BHnvNWBIrl — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Branco opened up on why he submitted his petition.

“In the case of PSG, the ratio was 99% in the 2020-21 season. And for this next season it has a forecast of losses of €200 to €300 million, including sales of €180 million – which have not yet occurred – and only they would be given by selling to Mbappe, when in reality the real losses would be between €400-500 million,” said Branco.

“And all that in some accounts that he presented in June, without counting the additions of Ramos, Donnarumma, Achraf … and now Lionel Messi. If I were Messi’s lawyer, I would advise him to be cautious and see other alternatives,” he added.

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for an extension and is reportedly set to earn a whopping salary of €35m a season.

The Rosario native has been unveiled to fans of the club and reports reveal that his jerseys have sold out, while the club's social media accounts have also grown exponentially.

How does Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG impact the club's salary structure?

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG significantly alters the playing field in Ligue 1 and the Parisians have become stronger than any of their domestic rivals.

Beyond the disparity on the field, questions have also been asked about whether the club has not fallen foul of FFP regulations considering the multitude of big-earners currently on the wage bill.

There have been reports that Lionel Messi's arrival could see Kylian Mbappe depart the Parc des Princes, with Real Madrid rumored to be a potential destination.

However, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has clarified that PSG did not run foul of FFP, while also reiterating Kylian Mbappe's willingness to remain in the French capital.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee