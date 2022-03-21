"I don't agree with what the fans did" – Nicolas Tagliafico hits out at PSG supporters for booing Lionel Messi

Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico has come to his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi's defense after the PSG ace was jeered by fans in a recent match.

Just days after their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, PSG were greeted with a hostile atmosphere at the Parc des Princes during their Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux.

Messi, like Neymar, was on the receiving end of boos and whistles, perhaps for his no-show at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He's also endured a rough spell personally, going seven consecutive appearances without a goal, including the Bordeaux victory, where he fired a blank once again.

Kind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. Lionel Messi's getting booed by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during today's game vs Bordeaux, still disappointed after UCL fiasco. Same for Neymar.

All this led to an angry response from the fans, who's expectations of him haven't been met yet, with the 34-year-old netting only twice in the French top-flight so far this season.

However, he's received a lot of support lately, and now, his international teammate Tagliafico has also jumped to his defense.

The Ajax defender emphasized that despite one's best efforts, things don't work out for a player sometimes and disapproved of PSG fans' jeers.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:

"Unfortunately, when the elimination is very recent, the fans hate everything. Unfortunately, they went after Leo. As players, we do everything we can to win and sometimes things just don't work out. I don't agree with what the fans did."

Messi missed their league clash with AS Monaco last weekend with a flu but has been called up to Argentina's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

PSG winning Ligue 1 despite Messi's poor form

Messi's transfer to PSG hasn't worked out as expected but the side are still sauntering their way to the Ligue 1 title.

Despite a resounding defeat on Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino's side boast a 12-point lead at the top of the table with only nine games remaining.

Their recent form has been patchy, losing each of their last three away matches, but it's hard to see them relinquish such a healthy advantage at this point into their campaign.

Paris SG have lost all of their last 4 away games in all competitions AS Monaco 3-0 PSG:

The Parisians also have an easy home stretch ahead of themselves, barring the Le Classique with Marseille next month, which is another potential banana skin.

Regardless of Messi's form during this period, PSG could be crowned as the French champions for the tenth time in May.

