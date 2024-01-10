"I agree with you" - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's response to fan asking him to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe goes viral

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has sent the football world into a frenzy by appearing to agree he wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to Madrid. His contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, but he insists he's yet to decide his future.

Perez would oversee any deal that takes Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos' president appears to want to do so. A fan caught up with him in a video that's gone viral on X and told him:

"Please we want Kylian Mbappe."

Perez gave an interesting response:

"I agree with you."

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid in 2022 when his prior contract was set to expire. But, he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with PSG.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has been wreaking havoc for the Parisians this season. He's bagged 25 goals and three assists in 24 games across competitions.

Perez may be interested in signing Mbappe but PSG's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident he will remain at the club beyond the summer. He said (via OneFootball):

"He is the centre of the project today. It's normal to ask about him. For me he is the best in the world, I have a very good relationship with him. Not only as a player, as a person. He has an agreement with me, as he has said. There is no negotiation, but I think he is still young, he wants to win many trophies and hopefully with us."

Mbappe joined the Ligue 1 giants from AS Monaco in July 2018 for a reported €180 million. He's posted 237 goals and 101 assists in 284 games, winning 13 major trophies.

Real Madrid stars reportedly don't think Kylian Mbappe will be joining them

Jude Bellingham (left) has provided the goals for Real Madrid this season.

The feeling among Real Madrid's squad is that Kylian Mbappe won't be arriving at the Bernabeu. Reports claim that the Frenchman's transfer saga is a non-subject among Carlo Ancelotti's Los Merengues.

This is despite Vinicius Junior making clear his desire to eventually play alongside Mbappe at Madrid. He said in October (via TribalFootball):

"Everyone here wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens one day. He is one of the best players, maybe the best."

Kylian Mbappe is often viewed as the long-term replacement for Karim Benzema who left Los Blancos last summer. He has all the credentials to fill his fellow countryman's boots.

That said, Real Madrid aren't crying out for a prolific goalscorer as they found one just last summer. Jude Bellingham arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a reported €103 million deal. The English superstar has enjoyed a record-breaking start at the Bernabeu, netting 17 goals in 22 games across competitions.