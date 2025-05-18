"I am so back", "Nice to see him" - Arsenal fans react as long-term injury absentee returns to squad for PL clash against Newcastle

Arsenal fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) following Kai Havertz's return to the squad for the Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the Emirates. The Germany international has been named on the bench for the Gunners' huge game against the Magpies on Sunday, May 18.
Arsenal and Newcastle United are second and third, respectively, in the league table, with the race for the top four still very much on. The Gunners can go five points clear of Eddie Howe's side with a win, but a Newcastle win would take them to the second spot.
Mikel Arteta made one change to his starting XI for the game, with Declan Rice replacing suspended Mikel Merino. The England international missed last week's 2-2 draw against Liverpool with a hip problem.
Another major returnee to the side is Kai Havertz, who missed the last 18 games across competitions with a hamstring injury. Arsenal fans seem very pleased with the German's comeback and took to their excitement on X.
Here is the Gunners' team news for the Newcastle United game:
One fan wrote on X:
"havertz is 100% crashing it on newcastle from the bench today"
Another fan posted:
"I missed you Havertz, things haven't been the same since you left us. Welcome back fighter!"
Another fan tweeted: "Nice to see Havertz back"
A fan, named Jay Millar posted: "Havertz makes the bench... I'm cool with that"
Another fan wrote on X: "HAVERTZ ON BENCH HAVERTZ ON BENCH OH I AM SO BACK"
Kai Havertz has divided opinion since joining Arsenal from rivals Chelsea in 2023 in a deal worth a reported £65 million. However, he is clearly loved by a majority of the Gunners' fanbase.
The versatile German star has missed 20 games across competitions this season, but has impressed when he has been available. He has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances.
Mikel Arteta highlights two key reasons for Arsenal not winning Premier League title
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that injuries and red cards have prevented his side from winning the Premier League title this season. The Spanish manager insisted that the Gunners would have been closer to champions Liverpool if not for the aforementioned factors.
Arteta has backed his side to challenge for the Premier League title next season if his star players can stay available throughout the campaign. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:
"Red cards and injuries, for sure. But without that, we don't know what would have happened. Would we have been much closer? For me, the answer is without a question, yes. Because of what we have been producing and the performances that we had."
The Gunners boss added:
"But we're going to have to do something else [next season] because the bar will be raised. And when you look at the points that we've had in the last three seasons, the consistency of not winning a title is very rare. So we are very close, close in the probability so much, we have to continue to be there and be better."
Arsenal finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City in the last two seasons. They challenged Liverpool for the majority of the season this time around, but are yet to secure the second spot this season.