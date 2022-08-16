"I cannot believe I'm not linked with them" - Former Liverpool star reacts to Manchester United's interest in 35-year-old star who is 'just a quick fix'

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has advised Manchester United to seek long-term solutions for their attack instead of looking for a quick fix in Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy.

It has been evident for a while that Manchester United are in the market to sign a new forward. They had an initial bid turned down by Bologna for Marko Arnautovic recently, but then walked away from the deal due to fan outrage.

The Red Devils have since been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. There have been suggestions that they are close to striking a €50 million deal for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit have also been credited with an interest in Leicester striker Vardy. They are prepared to offer the 35-year-old a one-year deal, according to reports.

Reacting to the latest rumors linking Vardy to Manchester United, McAteer quipped that he is surprised he is not linked with the club himself. The former Liverpool midfielder insisted that the Leicester striker will only be a 'quick fix' for the Red Devils. He said on BeIN Sports:

"I cannot believe I'm not linked with them, to be honest. They are linking themselves with everybody, aren't they? They are searching for something."

"Listen, Jamie Vardy, three-four seasons ago, he was inspirational when they won the title, Leicester. But, [at] 35 years of age, he is a quick fix. It is not something long-term you'd expect."

McAteer pointed out that Erik ten Hag's side are yet to sign a forward despite their rivals strengthening in the area. He also stressed the need for the club to sign a striker amidst Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future. The former Liverpool player said:

"They need a striker. Obviously, Ronaldo, his performance and body language [against Brentford] again is bringing problems to Manchester United."

"It is only Manchester United that haven't gone into the market and brought in a forward player, everybody else has."

However, the Irishman believes Manchester United should be looking to long-term solutions rather than signing a 'quick fix' like Vardy. He concluded:

"Ten Hag is under pressure to identify the player he wanted, if he has, he has not been backed in the market to go and get him, we don't know who that is."

"But, to throw names about like Jamie Vardy, for me, it is not enticing the crowd on your side, it is just a quick fix."

Vardy scored 15 goals and provided two assists from 25 Premier League appearances for Leicester last season. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will pursue a deal for the Englishman, whose contract with the Foxes expires next year.

Manchester United host Liverpool in their next match

Manchester United and Liverpool have had similar starts to their seasons. The two English giants have both failed to win their first two matches in the Premier League.

Ten Hag's side have started their campaign with defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. Liverpool, on the other hand, were held to draws by Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The two teams will be looking to earn their first win of the season when they face each other at Old Trafford next Monday.

