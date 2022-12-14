"I came very close" - French manager confirms he held talks with Manchester United 

French manager Rudi Garcia has said that he held talks with Manchester United for becoming interim manager in 2021.

The Frenchman, who is currently coaching Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC, has revealed past conversations with United as well as his desire to join the club (via AS):

"They (Manchester United) chose Ralf Rangnick, but I met twice with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher. I came very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to go – who wouldn't be motivated to coach United? Any coach."

Manchester United were dealing with the departure of former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who they sacked following a poor run of results. It's believed the club held talks with five candidates to become their interim manager and succeed Solskjaer.

These include the eventual successor Ralf Rangnick, Lucien Favre, Ernesto Valverde, Paulo Fonseca, and Garcia, per the Daily Mail.

Garcia was unemployed after leaving Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais in May 2021. He oversaw 44 wins, 15 draws, and 19 defeats in 78 games, with Lyon finishing eighth in the league in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, Rangnick was appointed as interim manager but endured a difficult time in the role. The German dealt with unrest in the dressing room at Old Trafford, with reports of disharmony in the squad. Manchester United finished sixth in the league and trophyless.

Garcia is still managing Al-Nassr, with his side second in the Saudi Pro League. The Saudi Arabian side are being linked with a move for United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club during the 2022 FIFA World Cup by mutual consent.

Reports suggest a €400 million deal was offered to the Portuguese icon. Garcia has commented on the rumours, saying:

"If you want to ask me about Cristiano Ronaldo, I'll tell you right away. You know me, I'm not talking about this story. Let's wait. Our championship is about to start again."

The Saudi Arabian league restarts on Friday (December 16) when Al-Nassr faces Al-Raed.

Ronaldo took shot at former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Ronaldo was bemused by Rangnick's appointment.

Ronaldo left the Red Devils after an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan.

He ripped into the club for betraying him and claimed that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag. Rangnick was also caught in the line of fire when Morgan asked Ronaldo questioned his credentials to manage a club like Manchester United.

The Portuguese replied:

“If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

The German previously managed Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Schalke. However, he arrived at Old Trafford following a spell as Lokomotiv Moscow's managing director.

