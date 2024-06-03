“I can see them dominate games” - John Obi Mikel names 2 Chelsea players who will thrive under Enzo Maresca

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has named two players who will thrive under new Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Maresca has been named as the new manager of the west London giants and Mikel believes Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be key under the Italian.

Chelsea shocked many by announcing their decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season. Even though the Blues struggled for most of the season, they salvaged a sixth-placed Premier League finish thanks to a strong end to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca enjoyed a phenomenal season with Leicester City last time out as the Foxes won the Championship. The Italian won the plaudits thanks to his attractive brand of football.

Trending

John Obi Mikel has claimed that Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo would be pivotal under the new manager. He hailed the former in particular and insisted that Maresca needs to find the best out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Mikel said, as quoted by One Football:

“Enzo Fernandez is a good player, he is a World Cup winner, so he [Enzo Maresca] needs to find a way to get the best out of him as well. If he can do that, he will be so good for us."

Mikel added:

“Him and Caicedo in the middle will be so good. They both I can see them can be able to dominate games. He has to find a way to make sure that he can get the best out of Enzo Fernandez.”

Enzo Fernandez (23) and Moises Caicedo (22) are the two most expensive players in Chelsea's history signed for £106.8 million and £115 million, respectively. However, neither of them has really shone in the Blues' colors so far, although they are still very young.

Journalist claims Chelsea are interested in striker linked with Arsenal

Reputed journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Chelsea are keen on signing RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenia international is regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football right now and has been linked to big clubs from across Europe.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old but Dean Jones has claimed that Chelsea are readying a move for him. He said:

"We expected developments on this situation this week, and one of the key moments has arrived in that it has been reported Arsenal have turned the players head – to the extent that he is indeed willing to make the move. If that is the case, then it means he is on board with the understanding of how he would be used in the team, and that he would accept he is not guaranteed game time and will have to earn it."

Jones added:

"It's significant, but we have to consider there are other factors at play and he may well have intimated to other interested clubs that he is interested in their projects, too. It's a big step forward for Arsenal and Sesko but we're still not quite at the stage of being able to say this is definitely going to happen.

"I have continued to hear that Chelsea were lurking in the background on this player because he is a great opportunity at a good price-point, and could become their main Victor Osimhen back-up plan."

Sesko has a €65 million release clause in his deal with RB Leipzig and Arsenal have made a €45 million offer for the youngster. The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season.