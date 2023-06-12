“I do not care” – Ex-PSG star David Ginola makes emphatic claim on Ligue 1 champions’ managerial target 

Former footballer David Ginola believes Julian Nagelsmann's appointment as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss will not change how things are done at the club. He wants the club's management to change their ideology as no coach will be able to excel in the current atmosphere.

Christophe Galtier is reportedly set to be sacked this summer, just a year after his appointment. The former Nice boss helped the club win the league title this season but the board has still decided to hire a new manager.

Speaking to Canal+, Ginola claimed that he did not care who was taking over at PSG.

"Nagelsmann at PSG? I do not care! That's not the problem. The problem lies in the ideology that we have of a football club, in the way we approach it and in the way we build something that either in line with its identity, that of the capital, and which represents the club and the city," he said.

However, the former PSG star is not against the German taking over as long as he is allowed to continue for three to four years.

"Nagelsmann, why not, but only if he is there for 3-4 years. Otherwise, if there is only one season left and he is dismissed if he is knocked out in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and they just say thank you very much, that is not how the 'we are building a club," he added.

Nagelsmann is without a club after getting sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this year. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were interested but failed to agree terms.

David Ginola takes shots at PSG players

David Ginola has been unhappy with the PSG players for some time. He criticized them after their UEFA Champions League exit earlier this season and claimed that they are not committed enough.

He told Canal+ in March:

“I'm disgusted. We end a match like this with disappointment, which is due to a clear lack of commitment and investment by the players. There has been a problem for years. The group of players needs to be more committed and invested in order to succeed in the Champions League. Individual talent alone is not enough to win the competition. You need a solid midfield and depth on the bench.”

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have left the club this summer, with L'Equipe reports suggesting Neymar could soon follow. They add that the club have agreed terms to sign Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar on a free transfer.

