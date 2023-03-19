"I certainly couldn’t do that at that age" - Chelsea legend Ashley Cole heaps praise on Manchester City defender

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has claimed that Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis' versatility is an attribute he didn't possess at the same age. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at the Etihad.

Lewis has featured 18 times across competitions, scoring one goal. He impressed in City's 6-0 demolition of EFL Championship side Burnley in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The versatile defender played in an unfamiliar defensive midfield position but didn't look out of place. He made three tackles and one clearance.

Manchester City blitzed the Clarets away thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick, Julian Alvarez's brace and Cole Palmer's strike. Lewis went into the match after earning a call-up to England's U21s.

Former Chelsea left-back Cole is a coach for England's youth team. He took the time to praise the City starlet in an interview with The Sun. He said:

"Rico is showing his importance at such a young age of being adaptable. He can play right-back, centre-back, even being small, left-back. He’s come through a Man City group with Pep’s ideas of, ‘this is how we want to play’, being brave in what they do. He’s adapted so well and you see the growth he’s had."

Cole continued by claiming that Lewis is showing versatility at an age when he couldn't do so:

"I certainly couldn’t do that at that age, to be that game-aware but do it with high quality and concentration."

Lewis' meteoric rise this season has been vital for the Cityzens as they need depth. Full-back Joao Cancelo fell out of favor with Pep Guardiola and headed to Bayern Munich on loan in January. The English teenager has flourished in any role his Spanish coach has tasked him with.

Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is garnering interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Lavia is quickly becoming one of the Premier League's most sought-after teenage midfielders. The 19-year-old has 24 appearances across competitions for the Saints, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are well placed to sign Lavia, who only left the Etihad for St Mary's last summer for £12 million. However, the Cityzens face hefty competition from big-six rivals Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

City have a £40 million buy-back clause for the Belgian midfielder, but it doesn't become active until the summer of 2024. Chelsea are on the lookout for a new No.6 following Jorginho's departure to Arsenal in January. Lavia may just be one to keep an eye on come summertime.

