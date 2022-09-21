"I had the chance to play alongside the greatest champions in world football" - 26-year-old says everyone benefitted from his decision to join PSG this summer 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s newly-signed Fabian Ruiz recently explained why his move to the Parc de Princes was a win-win situation for all parties involved.

The Parisians recruited a host of new talents for their midfield over the summer. Vitinha, Renato Sanches, and Carlos Soler also arrived at the club along with Ruiz.

The Spaniard spent four seasons with Napoli, playing 166 games for the club. However, he decided to make a move to France this summer and is tied down to a contract until 2027.

Ruiz has already made three appearances for the Parisians so far in all competitions, starting their previous game against Olympique Lyon.

In a recent interview with El Pais, here's what the €23 million signing had to say:

"My transfer to PSG? It was a godsend for everyone, also for Naples. It was a good offer both for me and for the Aztec club, where I grew up." (h/t le10sport)

He further added that he had only a year remaining on his contract with Napoli. Hence, leaving the club to join a European giant like Paris Saint-Germain was the best decision for all parties involved:

"Why did I leave Naples? I still had a year left on my contract and the call came from a club like PSG, where I had the chance to play alongside the greatest champions in world football. Everyone benefited from this agreement, in short."

Ruiz played 166 matches for the Italian side, contributing 22 goals and 15 assists.

Christophe Galtier opens up PSG captain Marquinhos

PSG captain Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain have many experienced players in their squad. One such individual is Brazilian central defender Marquinhos, who is the current club captain.

He is a massively experienced player with 374 appearances for the Parisians. That said, the 28-year-old hasn't been in his best form in recent times.

While discussing whether he has contemplated taking the armband away from the Brazilian, Christophe Galtier said ahead of his team's clash against Olympique Lyon (via RMC Sport):

"In terms of the captaincy, I’ve never thought about taking it away from him. He knows everything. He can speak, he’s beyond reproach. He knows when he can come to see me to share certain points of view. I have several correspondents out on the pitch – Sergio [Ramos], [Presnel] Kim[pembe], everyone takes part in the life of the squad.”

PSG will next be in action against OGC Nice at home on October 1.

