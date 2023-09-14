"I was convinced to come here" - Ex-Chelsea star reveals why he left club and joined UCL club instead

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has explained why he left Stamford Bridge to join Serie A giants AC Milan this summer.

Loftus-Cheek, 27, had a nine-season stay at the Blues - which also includes two season-long loan deals (Crystal Palace and Fulham). However, the Englishman failed to become a first-team regular, making only 155 appearances across competitions while registering 13 goals and 18 assists.

Last season, the midfielder had a decent campaign - bagging two assists in 33 games across competitions - but the Blues ended without silverware and a lowly 12th in the Premier League. He subsequently joined Milan in a deal worth €16 million.

Loftus-Cheek has made a rousing start to life at the San Siro - registering two assists in three Serie A games - starting all three outings. The Englishman explained that he's flourishing at Milan because he's playing in a more natural attacking position, telling DAZN (via Football 365):

“I’ve played in many roles throughout my career. In the last two years mostly in a defensive position and it wasn’t natural for me. I’ve always liked having the ball at my feet, having the freedom to create, to be decisive.

"I couldn’t do that in the last two seasons, that way of playing didn’t make me happy. Now, I play in a position where I have more freedom, so I feel good.”

On why he chose Milan, the former Chelsea midfielder explained that he was convinced to move after speaking with their manager Stefano Pioli:

“After I played against them in the Champions League, Milan said they were interested in me. I wasn’t thinking too much about it.

"There was a lot of the season left at Chelsea, but towards the end, things changed. Milan have always been a great club, after speaking with [Stefano] Pioli, I was convinced to come here.”

The Englishman went on to explain his role at his new team:

“He wants me to be physically dominant in midfield. I think one of my characteristics is the ability to overcome many players with strength, speed and power.

"It’s something I rely on a lot, that’s my contribution as a player. The more I can show that on the pitch, the more dominant I can be to help the team.”

The Rossoneri trail their city rivals Inter Milan atop the standings on goal difference after three games.

How have Chelsea fared this season?

New boss Mauricio Pochettino has overseen a massive overhaul at Stamford Bridge, spending nearly £450 million. However, results on the pitch have been underwhelming.

After opening their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool, the Blues lost 3-1 1to0-man West Ham United. They beat newly promoted Luton Town 3-0 at home for their first league win of the season.

A much-changed Chelsea side recovered from a goal down to beat League 2 outfit AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup opener. However, Pochettino and Co. slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest just before the international break.

With four points, the 12th-placed Blues trail leaders Manchester City (12) by eight points and next face Bournemouth away on Sunday (September 17).