"I didn’t think twice" - Inter Miami star details Lionel Messi's influence in his decision to join the MLS club

In July 2023, Argentine star Lionel Messi joined the American professional soccer club Inter Miami, which heavily impacted and led to more significant signings in Major League Soccer.

In March 2024, 24-year-old right-back Marcelo Weigandt joined Inter Miami following a loan switch from Argentine Primera División club Boca Juniors. Earlier in 2020–21, Weigandt was loaned out to fellow Primera División side Gimnasia y Esgrima, which was managed by Diego Maradona from 2019 till his death in November 2020.

Speaking about learning from the greats in football history, Marcelo Weigandt told the Miami Herald:

“Maradona had called me, I didn’t hesitate, and this was a similar situation. When my agent informed me that Inter Miami wanted me, I didn’t think twice. I wanted to share a roster with these great stars. I can learn so much from them. From the beginning, the chance to play with Leo influenced my decision. It’s a dream to be his team-mate. I’m very happy. I will do my part to help the team reach its goals.”

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, the young Argentine made his Inter Miami debut against New York City FC.

He told the outlet that he is eager to learn from experienced players in the team like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets. He said:

"They are players with high pedigree, who have lived through so much, won so many titles, and they helped me fit in very well. They are great people. Us younger players try to follow them. They are great role models."

Lionel Messi's influence on Inter Miami and MLS

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, his contributions and influence have been the talk of the town. They are not limited to the points he brings during matches but also the impact he has on his team and the league.

Prominent signings who are considered Barcelona legends have joined the club, including Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.

Speaking about Lionel Messi's influence, Nashville coach Gary Smith, said:

"He's such a huge influence on the rest of the group. Yes, they have other very good players. But there is no one that can do what he can do. There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions, his techniques, his ability.

"As soon as he gets on the ball everyone else goes into gear. And that's a real problem. That's a problem for individuals playing against him, it's a problem for the midfield players and defenders, because they're now seeing runners that they wouldn't normally see. Maybe one or two players that have got that sort of confidence from the rest of their team-mates around the league. Not many. And nobody at the level, of course, that this guy can produce."

On April 4, 2024, Inter Miami will face Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal.

