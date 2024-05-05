“I don’t care about scoring a hat-trick as much as I care about the team” - Cristiano Ronaldo offers perspective after guiding Al-Nassr to 6-0 win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, May 4, at Al-Awwal Stadium. The match ended in a 6-0 win for the home side.

Even though the Portuguese icon scored his 50th goal of the season with his first one in the match along with netting his 66th career hat-trick, Ronaldo claimed that his priorities lie with the team rather than individual achievements. He said (via Al Nassr Zone):

"I don't care about scoring a hat-trick as much as I care about the team."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring for the Knights of the Najd just five minutes into the game, followed by his second in the 12th minute. Attacking midfielder Otavio made it three in the 18th minute while Senegal international Sadio Mane netted another on the stroke of half-time.

The Al-Nassr captain completed his hat-trick in the 52nd minute, while Mohammed Al-Fatil made it six in the 88th minute.

Ronaldo is just 10 goals away from 900 career goals and when asked about that post-match, he said:

"I always say, numbers come naturally, so I don't attach numbers, they come."

Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League with 74 points in 30 matches.

Luis Castro thanks fans after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr bag 6-0 victory

After the match, Luis Castro shared his views on the 6-0 win against Al-Wehda. The Portuguese manager said (via Al Nassr Zone):

“We achieved an important victory, and at the end of the season some clubs ranked poorly, and what was required was for us to give our best and achieve three points to make the fans happy.”

The Al-Nassr boss also thanked the club's fans:

“I have beautiful words for the fans who have the spirit of victory. They are the ones who gave us the spirit of victory and they are our fuel to achieve the best.”

The Knights of Najd take on Al-Okhdood next in the Saudi Pro League on May 9.