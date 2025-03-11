"I don’t get it" - Robbie Savage questions Ruben Amorim's utilization of one Manchester United star in key position

Pundit Robbie Savage has criticized Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim for how he has chosen to play star forward Alejandro Garnacho in some games this season. The Argentina international started on the right of the attack for the Red Devils as they held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 9.

Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to fit into Ruben Amorim's system despite being one of the most highly-rated young forwards in Europe. The 20-year-old came through United's ranks as a left winger, but has been utilised as an inside forward by the coach, leading to reduced productivity.

Savage spoke on BBC 606, questioning the decision to have Garnacho play as an inside forward on the right side in the 3-4-2-1 system against Arsenal. The pundit pointed out that this robbed the forward of his most natural movement of cutting in onto his right foot and shooting.

“If you’re going to play the youngsters, you see on the bench, Darren Fletcher’s son, there are youngsters on the bench, but in the 3-4-3, or whatever you’re going to call that shape, the 3-4-2-1, I don’t understand. Garnacho plays on the right of the two 10s, right? And all his movements as a youngster has been on the left-hand side, cutting in on his right.

“Yes, he sets up the goal for Zirkzee, against Sociedad with the pull back. But from that right-hand side, he’s not scoring. From the left, but he’s much, much, much more of a threat in that shape, in the left 10, yeah? Going out to the left-hand side with the wing back, when Dorgu plays, going into the 10.

“It’s much more balanced in that. Garnacho, from the right-hand side, if you watch it, Chris, he doesn’t look a threat from that side. Yes, he’ll assist like he did against Sociedad. But the balance of the team with Dalot as the left, when has Eriksen ever been a left 10 in that team? I don’t get it. I don’t get it, Chris.”

Alejandro Garnacho has not found the net in his last 23 games for Manchester United, dating back to November 2024. The youngster has only provided three assists in that time, indicating that he has struggled to fit into the system utilised by Amorim at the club.

Garnacho is not the only player to have played out of position under Amorim, with Patrick Dorgu having made his debut for the club at right wing-back. The Argentina international continues to struggle for Manchester United, but will hope to finish the season strongly.

Manchester United boss addresses talk of forced sale of youngsters

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has put rumors of the club looking to sell its academy graduates for quick profit to bed. There was talk in January of the club looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and several other club assets.

In an interview with the BBC, British billionaire Ratcliffe rubbished claims that the club's financial position will force them into sales of academy graduates. He pointed out that any decisions on player sales will be based solely on how they perform.

“No no. We won’t be selling players because of the state we are in financially. The club had got bloated so we reduced that and will finish it with a lean and efficient organisation. That’s how we will address the costs. The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That’s all.”

Both Mainoo and Garnacho were reportedly looked at by Chelsea, with several other clubs interested in the forward. Manchester United will look to raise money from player sales in the summer, but will mainly target their underperforming stars.

