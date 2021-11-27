"I don’t know what they can do to stop Chelsea" - Ian Wright predicts 'another big defeat' for Manchester United

Ian Wright has made a bold claim to suggest that Manchester United are in store for another mauling at the hands of Chelsea this time. United travel to Stamford Bridge tomorrow ahead of Ralf Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford next week.

Sadly, his move won't be completed in time, implying Michael Carrick will lead the Red Devils for their crucial clash against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Wright believes Chelsea will cruise to victory against United following their 4-0 win against Juventus in midweek. Here's what he said on the subject:

"We’re dealing with the same backroom staff, so yes you might get a bit of enthusiasm going because it’s Chelsea. But we’re talking about a Thomas Tuchel Chelsea side that is going to be ruthless with what they do. They’re not going to change. You’re going to have to deal with Reece James and what he can do."

"Unfortunately for Chelsea, (N'Golo) Kante might not be fit. But the way they play in the system, if you’re organised, and you stay in your shape, you’re probably going to break through the Manchester United side," he added.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Ben Chilwell will be sidelined for the foreseeable future because of an ACL injury. N'Golo Kante, too, was taken off in the game against Juventus. He has struggled with injuries for the better part of the last couple of seasons. Although he will miss the tie against Manchester United, he is slated to be back sooner rather than later.

Wright further added:

"I don’t know what they can do that’s going to curtail and stop Chelsea or slow them down for them to then impress themselves on Chelsea. I really do feel this could be another one of those games where it could be another big one [defeat] for them again."

Will Chelsea continue their dominance or will Manchester United turn things around?

Manchester United qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League following their enthralling victory against Villarreal in midweek. Sadly, this is in stark contrast to what has transpired in the Premier League so far.

Manchester United currently sit in seventh position, 12 points adrift of runaway leaders Chelsea. The Blues have been absolutely ruthless and dominated the reverse fixture against Juventus after losing their first match.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have returned from injuries. this makes Chelsea a force to be reckoned with. Furthermore, Reece James has been phenomenal so far and it's safe to assume that fans could be in store for yet another stellar performance.

However, with Jadon Sancho bagging his first goal for Manchester United, the Red Devils are riding high on confidence and could hand Chelsea their third defeat this season.

Chelsea take on Manchester United on November 28. Stay tuned for more updates!

Edited by Parimal