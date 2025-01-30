“I don’t know if they are happy to play against us” - Man City boss Guardiola on facing Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in Champions League

Man City head coach Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on the possibility of facing either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich next in the UEFA Champions League. The Premier League giants bagged a 3-1 win against Club Brugge on January 29, thus, advancing to the competition's knockout round play-off.

City's dominance saw a bit of decline in the later parts of the first half of the season. They managed three wins and as many defeats, and had two draws in the Champions League this campaign, putting them 22nd on the table with 11 points.

While speaking after the 3-1 win against Club Brugge at home, Guardiola addressed the possibility of facing Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the knockout round play-off. The Spanish manager mentioned that even though both potential opponents are difficult, he is hopeful with his players returning from injury and new signings.

The Spaniard tactician said (via The Mirror):

"Going to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will be really tough but it's in two weeks and in two weeks we have a few players back, the new signings back, so hopefully we can do two good games. We suffered all season without players. To have these (new) players, you have more alternatives. Hopefully, Jeremy [Doku] is back as well so we have players to do it and do our best."

Speaking further about Manchester City's upcoming opponents in the Champions League, Guardiola expressed confidence in his squad to not go without a fight.

He added:

"It will be against THE team of the competition or the second or third team. It will be tough but I don’t know if they are happy to play against us. We will create problems and we will try to do it."

Manchester City's next opponents in the UEFA Champions League will be confirmed after the knockout phase play-off draw, which will take place on Friday, January 31.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on possibility of facing Man City in Champions League

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on potentially playing against Manchester City next in the UEFA Champions League. After Los Blancos secured a 3-0 win against Stade Brest, the Italian manager was asked to comment on his potential opponents, Manchester City or Celtic, for the knockout phase play-off.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Ancelotti chose City as the tougher opposition but also mentioned being ready to face them (via Real Madrid's official website):

"We have to wait for the draw. If we get City, it will be difficult for both sides but we have to wait for the draw. City have more chance of winning the Champions League than Celtic, given their structure and the quality they possess. We don't like playing them, but if that's who we get, then we'll play them just as we have in previous years."

Madrid and City have faced each other 12 times before in the Champions League, with the last one being in the 2023-24 quarter-finals where Los Blancos won on penalties. Overall, the LaLiga giants have managed three wins and the Premier League side have bagged four while the rest five matches ended in a draw.

