"I don’t know if it’s the best fit"-Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang warned about a potential move to MLS club

Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been warned by former MLS star Herculez Gomez that he won't be a guaranteed starter should he make the move to MLS reigning champions Los Angeles FC.

The Gabonese international has had a torrid season with Chelsea this season, having scored just three times in 17 appearances. His minutes have been further reduced under new manager Graham Potter and Aubameyang was recently axed from Chelsea's latest 25-man UCL squad for the knockout stages.

The 33-year-old forward looks unlikely to play again for the Blues this season and MLS side Los Angeles FC are reportedly interested in acquiring his services. This could be made possible due to a 'transfer loophole' which would enable him to make the move west.

However, the Chelsea man has now been warned against making the move. Former USMNT player Herculez Gomez believes that while Aubameyang could potentially find success somewhere in the MLS, he could be stuck as a benchwarmer for Los Angeles FC.

He spoke to ESPN FC and explained how the former Arsenal forward wouldn't be the right fit due to his playing style and high wages:

"No, not as a starter – and you’re not bringing him in to sit on the bench. Why not? Because Chicho Arango, who was a goal scorer and produced so many dangerous plays for LAFC, who was for all intensive purposes already a DP (Designated Player) in his numbers on the field, was being asked to do all those other things."

He added:

‘The high press, the defensive scheme, the work rate, I don’t think you’re going to get that here. But it doesn’t mean you can’t be a good player, it doesn’t mean he can’t be a star player in Major League Soccer. With this LAFC, I don’t know if it’s the best fit or the natural fit. That being said, those players can find a way to impact the game anyway."

N'Golo Kante contract situation revealed as Chelsea midfielder could leave at the end of the season

Chelsea have decided to focus on renewing the contracts of some of their current players after a successful winter transfer window. This includes the likes of Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, and N'Golo Kante.

The French midfielder has been an integral part of Chelsea's squad since the 2016/17 season where he helped the Blues win the Premier League under Antonio Conte.

He is now entering the final five months of his contract and could potentially leave as a free agent this summer. He has endured an injury-plagued 2022/23 season, battling a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since August 2022.

According to the Evening Standard, Kante is reluctant to accept the Blues' new offer to him. They are currently offering him a two-year extension with the option of another year, however, he wants a three-year deal with the option of a further year.

Kante will be vital to Potter's plans when he returns and the Blues will look to get his contract sorted as soon as possible.

