"I don't know how to stop them" - Pep Guardiola on the threat posed by PSG's Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are all expected to feature in PSG's attack in their Champions League clash with Manchester City this evening (September 28). City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he has no idea how to stop the star-studded forward line.

"I don't know," Guardiola responded when asked how to stop PSG's incredible attacking trio during his press conference.

City Chief @City_Chief 🗣 | Reporter: “How will you stop Mbappe & Messi & Neymar?”



Guardiola went on to add:

"This amount of quality, I honestly don't know what we should do to stop them. They're so good. This amount of talent all together, to control it is so difficult."

Lionel Messi is yet to find the back of the net since joining PSG this summer. Guardiola believes the Argentine needs some time to adapt to a new environment and gel with his new attacking mates. He said:

"They need time but normally it's not given to us. The quality is there, of course. For many years they [PSG] had exceptional players and top managers. In the French league, cups and Europe they are there. We know exactly how difficult it is. But at the same time we are trying to go again, knowing how good they are individually and collectively."

Guardiola also added that Messi's immense record speaks for itself.

"I think this kind of player [Messi] speaks for himself. Messi speaks for himself; you don't have to describe him. What he's done is more than exceptional."

The tactician also commented on Messi's transfer to PSG this summer, revealing that it came as a shock to everyone.

"It was a bit of a surprise for everyone but it happened. A few years ago you could not imagine it but it happened. In football, you never know and in life you never know what will happen. I'm pretty sure he will be happy in Paris."

Will Lionel Messi step up for PSG against Manchester City?

Lionel Messi will look to score his first PSG goal tonight.

Lionel Messi has endured a slow start to life at PSG, having failed to make any tangible contributions across three games so far. After shaking off a knee injury to be fit for the clash with Manchester City, all eyes will be on him to step up at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine will be keen to score his first goal in PSG's shirt this evening. Of course Messi is no stranger to scoring against Manchester City, having bagged six goals against them in as many games so far.

