“I don’t know yet” - Kylian Mbappe drops cryptic update on PSG future amid rumours of Real Madrid transfer

Kylian Mbappe has provided a cryptic update on his PSG future amidst rumours of a move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman admitted that is uncertain about his future as he approaches "big deadlines."

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco for a deal worth up to €180m in 2018. The 22-year-old moved to Paris on an initial season-long loan deal in 2017 before joining permanently the following year.

Having been at PSG since 2017, Mbappe is an integral part of the Parisians' squad. However, the forward is now in the final eight months of his contract with PSG and there have been no signs that he will sign a fresh deal.

As Mbappe nears the end of his PSG contract, there has been talk of a move to Real Madrid for the superstar. Los Blancos were keen to sign the forward from Mauricio Pochettino's side in the summer but a move did not materialise.

Mbappe has continued to be linked with a move to Real Madrid over recent months. The forward has now dropped a cryptic update about his future at PSG.

The former Monaco star explained that he has enjoyed his time at PSG so far but admitted that he is uncertain where the future lies for him. Mbappe insisted that there are "big deadlines" coming up. He told TNT Sports:

"I don't know yet. I am here. I said I had 5 extraordinary years, I enjoyed every moment and I'm still doing it. There are a lot of big things coming up, big deadlines, but I've already talked about them."

Real Madrid remain determined to acquire Mbappe's services from PSG. They could look to sign him for a cut-price fee in January or they could wait until the summer to snap him up on a free transfer.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Mbappé's position on his future remains firm: his intention is to end the cycle at PSG and start a new adventure as the undisputed leader of the new sports project at Real Madrid. @marca 🚨| Mbappé's position on his future remains firm: his intention is to end the cycle at PSG and start a new adventure as the undisputed leader of the new sports project at Real Madrid. @marca https://t.co/flLCxFXFaH

Real Madrid failed with attempt to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Real Madrid failed in their attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the summer, according to reports. Carlo Ancelotti's side are aware they can sign the forward for free next summer but were keen to acquire his services a year earlier.

Real Madrid offered PSG a deal worth up to €180m on transfer deadline. However, Los Blancos were claimed to have walked away after the Parisians failed to respond to the proposal.

B/R Football @brfootball PSG declined Real Madrid’s €180M/$212M bid for Kylian Mbappe this transfer window.



His contract expires next summer and he’ll be available on a free transfer 🤑 PSG declined Real Madrid’s €180M/$212M bid for Kylian Mbappe this transfer window.His contract expires next summer and he’ll be available on a free transfer 🤑 https://t.co/yNufopGCWh

The La Liga giants are now hopeful of signing Mbappe on a free transfer next year.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee