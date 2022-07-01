“I don’t think he would adapt quickly to English football with how physical it is” – Gus Poyet warns Chelsea against launching move to sign player linked with club

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet believes the Blues should not sign Neymar Jr. this summer. He believes the Brazilian will find it hard to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League.

Le Parisien (via Get Football News France) reports that Neymar is very likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. His compatriot and Blues defender Thiago Silva has been trying to convince him to join the west London side this summer.

However, Poyet believes otherwise. He said in an interview with LordPing:

"Chelsea shouldn't try to sign Neymar. I think he will stay at PSG. I think after Mbappe announced he was staying and with their ambition to try and win the Champions League, I can't see him leaving.

"I don't think he would adapt quickly to English football with how physical it is. I can't see him joining Chelsea."

Neymar is still the most expensive player in football history, a title he achieved when PSG signed him from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017. Since then, he's contributed 100 goals and 60 assists in 140 matches across competitions for the Parisians.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Been reported that PSG want to sell Neymar this summer & his record under Thomas Tuchel is really good. Should we buy him? Been reported that PSG want to sell Neymar this summer & his record under Thomas Tuchel is really good. Should we buy him? https://t.co/7X7OZyvTQt

However, he has often struggled with injury issues that have also affected his form at crucial moments in a season. The Brazilian has missed 104 games due to injuries and COVID during his time in Paris.

According to the aforementioned GGFN report, he is seen as someone with a bad influence on some players in the dressing room. Hence, PSG could sell him this summer.

Chelsea still waiting on Raphinha's decision

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are still waiting on Leeds United winger Raphinha's decision this summer. He and his agent Deco are assessing their options between the west London side and Barcelona.

The Catalan club have submitted a bid for the Brazilian but Leeds want to accept Chelsea's bid instead. As per another report by Romano, Barcelona's bid doesn't match Leeds' demand, which the Blues' bid of £60 million does.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Raphinha



Leeds insist on respecting the agreement with Chelsea for £60m.



It’s still open on player side. Excl: Barcelona contacted Leeds yesterday night to submit new bid for Raphinha, following talks with Deco. Barça verbal proposal does not fulfill Leeds request, yet.Leeds insist on respecting the agreement with Chelsea for £60m.It’s still open on player side. Excl: Barcelona contacted Leeds yesterday night to submit new bid for Raphinha, following talks with Deco. Barça verbal proposal does not fulfill Leeds request, yet. 🚨🇧🇷 #RaphinhaLeeds insist on respecting the agreement with Chelsea for £60m.It’s still open on player side. https://t.co/DqhGbWfmiV

All parties are waiting on Raphinha and his agent to make their decision. The Brazilian contributed 11 goals and three assists in 35 Premier League matches last season. He was one of the primary reasons why Leeds avoided relegation on the final day.

He will certainly improve whichever side he chooses to move to this summer. It is interesting to note that Deco is also a former player for both sides interested in Raphinha.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far