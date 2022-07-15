“I don’t think we have a chance” - Thomas Tuchel makes honest admission about signing player linked with Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the Blues have no chance of signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Poland international has less than a year left on his current contract with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the history of the game. He has won it all with the Bavarians over the last eight years, scoring a bucketload of goals in the process.

The Pole has featured in 375 games across competitions for Bayern, scoring 344 goals and helping them to eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

The 33-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer. Barcelona are the frontrunners to secure his services, but the Blaugrana are yet to match Bayern’s valuation of the player.

Chelsea, who loaned out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan earlier in the month, could use a player of Lewandowski’s caliber. Tuchel, however, does not think the Blues have any chance of landing the striker this summer, not that he is too concerned about it.

Sharing his thoughts on the Lewandowski deal, the German said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I don’t think we have a chance to sign Lewa but if there is, he is one of the best number nines. I think, right now, there is not the first priority to get another big striker in.”

Raheem Sterling could be Chelsea’s only recruit up top this summer

In recent interviews, Tuchel has clarified that signing a new striker is not at the top of his priority list.

The Premier League outfit lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, on free transfers. But the German tactician is more concerned about strengthening his side's defense.

Chelsea have already brought in centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli (as per Fabrizio Romano), but they might not be done yet. With their focus firmly set on acquiring more defenders, the Blues might not make a move for any more forwards.

Raheem Sterling, who recently joined the Blues, could end up being their only attacking acquisition this summer. In that case, we could see Sterling in a more aggressive role, emerging as the focal point of the west Londoners’ attack.

