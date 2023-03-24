“I don’t think he’s that kind of player" - John Barnes urges Liverpool to snub move for Barcelona star despite recent transfer links

Liverpool legend John Barnes has explained why he thinks Barcelona midfielder Gavi would not be a good signing for the Reds.

The Premier League giants are expected to strengthen their squad significantly this summer after struggling to meet their usual standards this season. The midfield has proven to be a major pain area for them and many believe the club need at least two signings in the position.

It has been evident for a while that Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's top midfield target for the summer. However, it recently emerged that they are unlikely to sign the Englishman as things stand.

The Reds could thus be forced to turn elsewhere as they look to bolster their options in midfield. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes, Newcastle United's Joe Willock, and Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have all been touted as potential alternatives for Bellingham.

Barcelona teenager Gavi is also among those who have been mooted as potential options for the Anfield outfit in recent days. Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly keeping tabs on the 18-year-old's situation at Camp Nou.

Gavi put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Blaugrana in September last year. However, there are suggestions that a Spanish court has rejected the club's appeal to register the player's contract extension.

It is possible that the Merseyside-based club could sign the midfielder on a free transfer this summer. While the link has already got fans excited, Barnes is not sold on the idea of signing Gavi.

Barnes reckons the Barcelona star is not the type of midfielder his former employers should look to sign.

"Is he [Gavi] a defensive minded midfielder who can get up and down the pitch and tackle?" Barnes told Bonus Bet Codes. "I don’t think he’s that kind of player. Do we need another attacking, creative midfielder or has our issue been stopping other teams from scoring goals?

“Players become available and fans and pundits think they should join Liverpool rather than thinking about what Liverpool need. He’s a very good player but Liverpool need defensive midfield players and defenders.”

It remains to be seen if the Reds will still pursue a move for Gavi if he becomes available.

How has Liverpool-linked Gavi fared for Barcelona?

Gavi rose through the ranks at Barcelona after joining their setup from Real Betis in 2015. He made his senior debut for the club in their 2-1 win against Getafe in La Liga in August 2021.

The Spaniard has since made 84 appearances across competitions for the Catalans, bagging four goals and 11 assists. He helped them win the Spanish Super Cup this season.

